











Bling Empire couple Don and Mimi Morris may have a wide age gap, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching huge levels of success in business. In fact, they aren’t just winning at work, but also when it comes to parenting.

Mimi was first introduced to season 2 of the Netflix series, which focuses on the lives of a group of Asian friends living in Los Angeles, when she hosted a huge party alongside her husband Don.

Her party was described as a whole other level to the cast’s usual glamour, hinting at just how wealthy she is. So, just how old are Don and Mimi Morris, and how successful are they as a couple?

Don Morris’ real age

Don is currently 73 years old, and was born on July 24th 1949. Born in Los Angeles, his wealth of experience and drive to succeed over the years has enabled him to own 28 divisions of his company!

He has worked for The Morris Group for over 50 years, which was originally opened by his dad Earl L. Morris in 1945. The company supplied pipe valves, fittings, and related items to Southern California shipyards during World War II.

In 1969, Don began his career in sales with Elmco, the founding company of Morris Group International. Later on, he joined the manufacturing side of the business, moving to Acorn Engineering Company.

As per his LinkedIn, he became the president of Acorn Engineering Company in 1985 and has been CEO of the company since 2003. Don later created Morris Group International as the parent company.

How old is Bling Empire’s Mimi?

Mimi may look young but the truth is she’s actually 53 years old. The mom, philanthropist and business owner went from living in a hole while growing up as a child in Vietnam surrounded by war, to a thriving life in the United States.

She revealed on the show that she tried to escape her village with her siblings at the age of seven but didn’t manage to leave. This meant she had no option but to live in a large hole in the ground for two years with little food and water.

Eventually, the Bling Empire star was able to do the journey from Vietnam to the United States. That’s when she started modeling for different brands, and launched a business. Now, she lives in an impressive $8.8 million home in California.

Their relationship has lasted over 20 years

Mimi currently lives with her three children and husband. It comes after 20 years of them being together, and an entire decade as a married couple. Their youngest is son Skyler, eight, who appears on Bling Empire season 2.

This means they would have met when she was in her early thirties, when Don was around 54 years old. The businessman also brought Skyler into the world aged 48, when Mimi was in her forties.

Parents to one girl and two sons, their eldest child is 30 while the younger daughter is 26 years old. Mimi has come from a large family, and is one of eight siblings born under her Vietnamese parents.

