Netflix: Who is Cat Burns? Blown Away season 2 star on Instagram











Blown Away is back on Netflix this January 2021 for its second season to date.

The competitive glassblowing series launched in July 2019 and became a surprise hit over the summer. It sees ten glassblowers compete for a $60,000 prize and a residency at the renowned Corning Museum of Glass.

The sophomore season launched on Friday, January 22nd and welcomed ten new contestants to the competition.

One of the standout contestants from the beginning is Cat Burns, thanks to her creativity when it comes to glass art. So, with the new season’s release, we thought it time to get to know Cat better. Find out about the artist here.

Who is Cat from Blown Away?

Cat Burns is a 30-year-old production blower and studio assistant from New Jersey.

Cat gained two different degrees in Glass Fine Art and in Glass Craft and Design from Salem Community College in Carneys Point, New Jersey. After graduating from college, Cat honed her skills working as an assistant for glass artists in Philadelphia.

These experiences led Cat to become a studio assistant and teacher at East Falls Glass Works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and The Studio in Corning, New York.

Cat on Blown Away season 2

Cat was ready to take on the nine other competitors, despite claiming she had the “least experience” in episode 1. Now, when Cat says “least experience,” she actually means ten years. But, considering Chris Taylor has worked in the field for over three decades, Cat is less experienced than her peers.

In the first episode, Cat impressed the judges with her use of murrine.

Follow Cat on Instagram

Cat is big on social media; you can find her on Instagram, TikTok, even Pinterest and YouTube!

Cat Burns has over 4,700 followers on Instagram as of publication date. You can join her following @catburnsglass.

If you’re a TikTok fan and want to check out Cat’s videos, you can find her under the same handle.

