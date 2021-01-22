Meet Chris Taylor from Blown Away season 2: Netflix's glass artist to beat











Blown Away is back on Netflix this January 2021 for its second season to date.

Already, the competition is proving hotter than before, as ten expert glassblowers are welcomed into the competition. This season sees contestants from around the world competition for the coveted prize: a $60,000 check and a residency at the renowned Corning Museum of Glass.

One of the toughest to beat in Blown Away season 2 is Chris Taylor, an artist and lecturer. Chris’ reputation before appearing on the show proceeded him, with many of his fellow competitors knowing of his work.

So, let’s get to know Chris Taylor better. Find out about the Blown Away season 2 star here.

Who is Chris Taylor?

Chris Taylor, 49, is an artist and lecturer on the second season of Blown Away. He is already linked to the show, as his former student Alexander Rosenberg appeared on season 1. Here’s hoping the teacher can out-glass the student!

Chris was born in Tehran, Iran and lived in eight different countries before the age of 20. The places Chris lived include Buenos Aires, Argentina; Madrid, Spain; Manila, Philippines; Muscat, Oman; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Brussels, Belgium; Tegucigalpa, Honduras and Mexico City, Mexico.

Chris has been working with glass for over 30 years, making him one of the most experienced in the competition. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Art from Ohio State University in 1999, and in 2002 completed a Masters at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).

Blown Away cast reacts to Chris Taylor

In the first episode, Chris’ fellow competitors signalled to the viewers how esteemed Chris is in the glassblowing world.

Jason, 35, said: “What an honour to compete against Chris Taylor.”

Andi, 50, had a slightly different attitude to competing against the expert. Andi jokingly said: “Chris is the man I’ve got to take down.”

Does Chris from Blown Away have Instagram?

Yes!

If you’re a fan of Chris Taylor’s and want to keep up to date with his latest artworks, then you can follow him on Instagram.

We found Chris from Blown Away under the handle @christaylored. Currently, Chris has just 567 followers. This figure is correct as of publication date.

