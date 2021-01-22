Netflix: Who is Nao Yamatomo? Meet Blown Away's season 2 star from Japan!











Blown Away is back on Netflix for season 2, welcoming ten new glassblowers to the competition.

The Netflix competitive series has broadened its horizons for the sophomore season. Previously, the show only allowed contestants from North America to enter. Now we are seeing glassblowers from all over the world show off their skills on Blown Away.

Season 2 welcomes Elliot Walker from the UK, Tegan Hamilton from Australia, and Nao Yamamoto from Japan.

With Nao new to the competition, we thought it best to get to know the Japanese glassblower better. Find out about Nao from Blown Away season 2 here.

Who is Nao from Blown Away?

Nao Yamamoto is a 31-year-old artist from Tokyo, Japan. She also works as a glass event instructor.

Nao studied at glass art at Tama Art University in her home city of Tokyo. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2011. Then, Nao moved to America’s west coast. Nao received her Masters of Fine Arts in studio art and design from California State University, San Bernardino in 2014.

Since graduating, Nao has exhibited her work in exhibitions across the United States and the wider world. She has shown in Los Angeles, Seattle, Toledo, and Tokyo.

Nao Yamamoto on Blown Away

In episode 1, the challenge had each contestant taking a hard look in the mirror. They had to create deeply personal pieces based on how they see themselves.

Speaking to judge Katherine Gray, Nao said:

“I’ve been working on myself for the last couple of years and now I feel like I finally love myself and accept who I am. But what also makes me unique is the process of getting me here.”

Nao continued to explain that her brother passed away when she was just 14 years old. She said she “blamed [her]self everyday,” and “would wake up in the middle of the night screaming.” Over the years, Nao has come to manage the anxiety she felt after her brother passed and has transformed her life. Much of her history goes into her glasswork.

We found Nao on Instagram

To find out more about Nao’s glassblowing practice and keep up to date with her latest work, you can follow her on Instagram.

We found Nao Yamamoto from Blown Away under the handle @naoymmt.

Nao has been posting plenty of pictures from her time on the show, including a throwback of her and her fellow competitors. In this post, Nao wrote: “I formed very special kind of connection with many of these people.

I’m so grateful for those many beautiful conversations I’ll never forget.”

