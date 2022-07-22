Meet the Blown Away season 3 cast including Dan, Grace, Trenton and Minhi













A group of skilled glass blowers are ready to take part in a Netflix competition in 2022. The fiery competition is set to see the contestants pushed to their limits as they attempt to become ‘Best in Glass’. All kinds of creations are being made in the hot shop this year so let’s find out more about the competitors and meet the Blown Away season 3 cast.

Blown Away first came to screens in 2019 and has been renewed for further seasons as well as festive spin-off series featuring Bobby Berk. All kinds of impressive creations have been conjured up on Blown Away. Presented by Nick Uhas and Katherine Gray, season 3 kicks off from July 22nd, 2022.

Trenton Quiocho

Trenton Quiocho describes himself as highly competitive “no matter what it is”.

He’s a 31-year-old glass instructor.

Trenton can be found on Instagram with over 3K followers @amocat_lowlife.

Blown Away season 3 cast: Rob Stern

First into the hot shop on Netflix’s Blown Away is Rob.

He’s been blowing glass for over 30 years and says that he’s “coming into the competition as the big dog”.

Rob is 53 years old and is a glass artist and designer. Find Rob on IG @robsternartglass.

John Moran

Hailing all the way from Belgium, John Moran says he’s “not going to brag or boast” but he’s certain that he’s going to win.

John is a sculptor and studio owner.

He’s 42 years old and can be found on Instagram with over 4.4K followers @johnsleepymoran.

Blown Away season 3 cast: Claire Kelly

Claire Kelly says that she sees herself as a “storyteller in glass”

She’s a 46-year-old glass artist. Speaking of her craft, Claire said that glass gives her “courage”.

Find Claire on Instagram and see her glass work @clairekellyglass.

Maddy Hughes

Coming over from the UK, Maddy Hughes is ready to “flex her conceptual muscles” on Blown Away.

She’s a 29-year-old glass instructor.

Follow Maddy on Instagram and see her designs @maddy_h_glass.

Dan Friday

Forty-five-year-old Dan is an artist and instructor in glass.

His great grandfather was a totem pole carver, so he has creativity in his blood.

Find Dan on Instagram @danfriday.

Brenna Baker

Next up, Brenna Baker is a mother of two. she has a one-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

She says that she may be a “nurturing mother”, but she’s an “extreme force in the hot shop”.

Brenna is 34 years old and is a studio owner. Find her on Instagram @brennabakerglass.

Minhi England

Minhi is a 33-year-old glass memorial artist.

She says she likes to pretend she’s not very competitive and loves being underestimated as it makes her work harder.

Find her on Instagram @m.i.n.h.i where she has over 2.3K followers.

Blown Away season 3 cast: John Sharvin

Glass studio manager John doesn’t usually have a hands-on approach with glass but he’s ready to get stuck in on Blown Away as that’s what he loves doing.

He’s 32 years old and can be found on Instagram @yeahsharvin with over 1.8K followers.

Grace Whiteside

Twenty-six-year-old Grace is hoping to inspire other non-binary trans people by taking part in Blown AWay.

They work as a glassblower and performance artist.

Follow Grace on Instagram @graciewhiteside where they have over 2.5K followers.

