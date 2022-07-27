











Nick spent a whole lot of time watching Blown Away contestants tensely create glass while crossing their fingers it wouldn’t crack. But putting his Netflix career aside, there is one woman who has truly Blown him Away with love.

The American TV host, former professional aggressive inline skater, actor and YouTuber has now moved course onto Netflix’s third season of the glassblowing competition, where ten skilled contestants hope to impress judges.

Co-hosting alongside Katherine Gray, Nick is known for previously appearing on Big Brother. And if you’re wondering how his love life is going since his reality TV debut, we’ve got all you need to know about his partner.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Dolce Gabbana

Meet Nick Ucas’ partner

Nick Ucas is in a relationship with Jeannan Grubbs. They were spotted attending a friend’s wedding in 2019, three years after they went public about their romance, meaning they are celebrating six years together in 2022.

They live in Los Angeles together with their dog Opal Roo, who often goes out with them during day trips. She’s also no stranger to the entertainment industry as the founder and CEO of production studio Hour One Agency.

She has led projects for Nissan, including the Grand Prix winning program and GT Academy, before going onto manage the Social Media efforts for three consecutive Super Bowl campaigns for Kia!

Their relationship timeline

Nick and Jeannan have been together since 2016. During their relationship, the Netflix host has brought his partner along to well-known events such as the TikTok Halloween Party at The Hollywood Castle and the Apollo 11 premiere.

The pair have always been public about their relationship, with Jeannan often sharing loved-up photos of their latest travels and events. Even before she met Nick, she’d often attend prestigious events and once met Nick Jonas!

The two have travelled the globe hand-in-hand, visiting the likes of Iceland, France, Miami, Malibu and Colorado, to name just a few places they have both seen. They are both definitely adventure-goers!

Jeannan was also present to support Nick when he made his America’s Got Talent debut, getting a “yes” from Simon and making the judges laugh. She wrote: “Proud of my boo @nickuhas for killing it on @agt last night…”

View Instagram Post

Inside Blown Away host’s career

Nick came to fame when he appeared on Big Brother 15. The 37-year-old is now known for being a producer and host for The Weather Channel, DreamWorksTV, and Fox’s Saturday morning TV show FabLab.

He is also the creator of the brand Nickipedia where Uhas hosts and produces scientific content that can be seen on his YouTube channel and national broadcast TV programs – and now, he’s the host of Blown Away season 3 on Netflix!

The star once auditioned for America’s Got Talent, where he showed off more of his science knowledge. And by 2016, he was invited to Australia to perform three popular experiments on The Today Show with Karl Stefanovic.

Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

WATCH BLOWN AWAY ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK