Since Cheer blasted onto our screens on Wednesday, January 8th, it has proven itself to be one of the most compelling, binge-worthy documentaries we’ve seen in years. Who’d have thought competitive cheerleading would be Netflix’s best docuseries to date?

As the stars of Cheer have rocketed to fame since the series kicked off, they now have fans in the hundreds of thousands.

Morgan Simianer is one of the cheerleaders who has picked up the biggest fandom.

Although Morgan’s fans have fallen head over heels for the cheerleader, it is her relationship with baseball player Brad Markey which is their latest obsession. Find out about the couple here!

Who is Brad Markey?

Bradley Stephen Markey is a professional baseball player originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He was born on March 3rd, 1992 making him 27 years old.

After graduating from Virginia Tech, Brad was first signed by the Chicago Cubs in June 2014.

Brad – a pitcher – has moved around from team to team over the years. Some of these include playing for big name teams such as the Iowa Cubs (2018), Chicago Cubs (2019), Louisville Bats (2019).

From November 4th, 2019, Brad has elected for free agency according to his Minor League Baseball profile.

Brad and Morgan: Relationship overview

Brad Markey and Morgan Simianer got together in 2018.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary on August 13th, 2019.

Although they were together throughout the filming of Cheer, not much was alluded to Morgan’s relationship. The Netflix docuseries delved into her family history rather than her romantic life. But thanks to Instagram, we can get the lowdown on Cheer’s cutest couple!

Cutest couple on Instagram

Not many of the cheerleaders on the Navarro squad had their relationships explored on the Netflix series, but they sure aren’t afraid to blast their PDA all over their Insta feeds.

Although Lexi and her boyfriend were strong contenders, Morgan and Brad are officially Cheer’s cutest couple. You can often spot them supporting one another, Brad at Morgan’s cheer events, Morgan at Brad’s baseball games.

Although Brad was already somewhat famous, with his 10,000 IG followers, Cheer has seen Morgan blow him out the water on Instagram follower count. Morgan now has over 403,000 followers!

