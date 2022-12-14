Brandon Wilson on Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 is now playing for East Los Angeles College men’s basketball team for the 2022 to 2023 season. Joining the team was one of the young player’s career goals.

Netflix series Last Chance U: Basketball follows a sports coach with strong convictions as he leads young men who hope to fulfill major college potential. Brandon is one of them hoping to make his mark in the industry.

As the end of the 2021 to 2022 basketball season drew close, Brandon witnessed most of his teammates move on to Division 1 and Division 2 schools that participated in the NCAA. Let’s meet him and find out where he is now.

© 2022

Meet Brandon Wilson on Last Chance U

Brandon plays guard for the East Los Angeles Community College (ELAC) and was featured heavily in season 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball. The 6ft 6in basketball player currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Training under coach John Mosley, Brandon led all scorers during a 2021 game against SBVC with 24 points, while Tyrell Hunt added 21 for the Huskies. He is known as one of the top scorers among the ELAC basketball team.

Hailing from Woodlands, California, the Last Chance U: Basketball star started his training at a young age. Brandon got to play competitive basketball at the Los Angeles, California-based Taft High School, from where he earned his degree.

Brandon still plays for ELAC

Brandon is now a proud Husky who plays for ELAC. Overall, the basketball player has been a part of 20 ELAC games, out of which he started 14 matches. During his collegiate career, he has also participated in three conferences.

If he continues to impress, his hopes are to get promoted to a Division I or Division II college. He played for the team’s first November home game in six years against Corsairs of Santa Monica College recently.

ELAC Athletics statistics reports, with 135 points to his record so far. He was also among the five players from East Los Angeles College who were invited to attend the JUCO Showcase All-American Camp in 2020.

Meet the basketball star on Instagram

Brandon has over 4.9K followers on Instagram, where he proudly states he plays for ELAC and is part of Extradout Car Club. Alongside sports, the Last Chance U: Basketball star is passionate about shoes and tattoos.

He turned 23 years old on October 14, which he called “Jordan Year.” Brandon has not just shot hoops in America but also played in Manila, Philippines, in March 2019 and wrote in the caption: “I put on for my city.”

Now playing on the ELAC team for the 2022 to 2023 season, he dedicates most of his Instagram posts to the game. When he’s not busy on the court, he’s usually training to get fitter in the college gymnasium.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know