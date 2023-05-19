Bre Tiesi and her ex-husband Johnny Manziel’s whirlwind marriage ended after just a year.

Selling Sunset‘s newest cast member and realtor Bre Tiesi has made her debut in the show’s sixth season, which was released on Friday, May 19.

Bre is one of the newest stars on the show after realtors Maya Vander and Christine Quinn confirmed their departures from the Oppenheim Group and the Netflix reality series.

After Bre’s debut on the show, many fans are keen to learn about her former relationships. Here’s a look back at her marriage with athlete Johnny Manziel.

Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge

Who is Bre Tiesi?

Bre, 32, is a former model, real estate agent, and businesswoman. She received her real estate license in 2017 and started working as a realtor in 2021. She worked at Keller Williams Beverly Hills before joining the Oppenheim Group.

Outside of the real estate industry, Bre is passionate about fitness and she launched her online fitness program Body By Bre. She is also a presenter of the show Elevate with Bre on OF.TV.

Before joining the Netflix show, Bre already bagged plenty of experience on shows such as Love & Listings, WAGS, and Wild n’ Out.

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s whirlwind romance

Bre and Johnny started dating in 2016 after the football star posted videos with Bre and sparked relationship rumors. The pair got engaged the following year when Johnny got down on one knee in Paris.

At the time of their engagement, Bre was a cast member on Wild n’ Out, while Johnny was signed by Cleveland Browns.

The couple quietly married surrounded by their family and friends at a private ceremony in a California courthouse in 2018.

Their marriage ended in 2019

In early 2019, Bre and Johnny made headlines after she returned from a girls’ trip in Bali and removed all of her posts with her husband on Instagram.

She confirmed the end of their marriage in March 2019 when she replied to a fan in a now-deleted comment on Instagram. In December of the same year, she filed for divorce.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, Johnny confirmed their split and explained: “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time.

“My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW