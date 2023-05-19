Bre Tiesi is a new real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset season 6. The Netflix star had just had a baby six weeks prior to filming the show and received compliments from her co-stars on her ‘snapback’. Bre details some surgery she had done when it comes to her body during episode 9.

Meeting up with Bre for a Los Angeles house viewing, rapper Saweetie said she “forgot how fine” she was. Selling Sunset fans will have gotten acquainted with Bre after some season 6 episodes.

She’s held her real estate license since 2017 and welcomed her first child in 2022. Bre’s baby daddy is Nick Cannon and after welcoming 12 children in his life so far he could technically get out of paying child support.

Model Bre Tiesi attends the Babes In Toyland: Support Our Troops event at Le Jardin night club on August 3, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Bre Tiesi talks surgery

During Selling Sunset season 6 episode 9, Bre shows Saweetie around a $9m dollar mansion. She tells Saweetie that the faux grass in the garden is the “only thing fake in the house.”

She continues: “Besides maybe my hair.”

Bre adds: “And my boobs… and my nose.”

Saweetie also said: “And my bundles,” as she touched her hair.

Throwback photos show Bre’s real nose

While Bre is keen to keep her cards close to her chest when it comes to who her super-rich clients are, she is a lot more open about her cosmetic procedures on Selling Sunset.

She confirmed a breast augmentation and a nose job during episode 9 of the show.

Throwback snaps of Bre show her in her younger years posing alongside her former partner, Nick Hogan.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

She ‘snapped back’ after baby’s birth

Bre may have opted for some plastic surgeries in her life, but when it came to the birth of her baby she went ‘au natural’.

The Selling Sunset cast member was commended by her co-star Heather Rae El Moussa for opting for a natural birth.

Taking to Instagram in July 2022, Bre wrote that the experience changed her life: “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

