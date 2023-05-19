Bre Tiesi strides onto the Selling Sunset scene boasting that her first sale in real estate was $17 million. Ever since then, Bre has continued smashing it, and given her jaw-dropping sales, fans are curious to know more about her net worth.

It’s safe to say that Bre is joining the Netflix show oozing confidence. Selling Sunset season 6 episode 1 sees her say: “I don’t think The O Group is ready for me.”

The brunette bombshell says she doesn’t go to work for less than $15 million, adding that her clientele includes athletes and billionaires.

Model Bre Tiesi attends the Babes In Toyland: Support Our Troops event at Le Jardin night club on August 3, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Bre Tiesi’s estimated net worth

Bre Tiesi bagged herself a real estate license in 2017 but didn’t start working as an agent until 2021.

Chelsea Lazkani attempts to give Bre some advice as she had just joined the Oppenheim Group during Selling Sunset season 6 episode 1 and said: “Don’t be discouraged if you don’t get any business in the first year.”

Bre then asked Chelsea what she made in her first year, to which she replied: “$9.2 million in my first year, I was very fortunate.”

Bre replied that she made $20 million in her first year as an agent.

According to Distractify, Bre’s net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Selling Sunset star keeps cards close to her chest

It’s clear to see that Calabasas-born Bre mixes in some super-rich circles.

The Netflix star described her contacts as “insane” but keeps them all private.

Chelsea was keen to find out more about who Bre represents, however, she didn’t give anything away.

She simply explained that her clients are “athletes and people in the entertainment industry.”

Bre was previously married to a football star

From 2018-2021 Bre was married to American football player Johnny Manziel.

Celebrity Net Worth lists the quarterback’s net worth at $6 million in 2023.

Bre is all about working for herself and now also has a child to provide for.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed a son, Legendary Love Cannon, in 2022 with Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon’s net worth is estimated at $50 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

