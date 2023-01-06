Brett and Xanthi are facing dating rumors as they play catfish Jennifer on The Circle. Viewers say they make a “cute couple” and genuinely seem to hope they ended up together after the show.

They were both eliminated in season 5’s first episode but returned for episode 2 to play together. Although they appear to just be friends on the Netflix competition, they get on so well speculation has sprung that they’re dating.

Reality Titbit did some serious digging into whether they stayed in contact post-filming so let’s take a closer look at their banter.

Brett and Xanthi face dating rumors

Brett and Xanthi are facing dating speculation amid their appearance on The Circle season 5. Their constant laughing and bonding while living together has fans hoping they’re more than just friends when the cameras aren’t rolling.

There is no confirmation from either of them about the possibility of dating so it appears they really are just friends. However, they do follow each other on Instagram, talk on the phone, and often comment on each other’s IG posts.

The Circle fans are loving this ‘cute couple’

The Circle fans have been discussing how “cute” Xanthi and Brett’s friendship is. Many are hoping their bond may have turned romantic while living together for weeks.

One viewer tweeted: “So when are they going to tell us that Brett and Xanthi are a couple?”

Another wrote: “Wouldn’t be surprised if Brett and Xanthi started dating for real after they leave.”

“Her demanding how she likes her eggs while he was cooking really sold it for me, lol,” reacted a fellow fan.

Just four weeks ago, Brett called Xanthi “the man eater 😈” in her Instagram comments, to which she replied: “Yes babyyyy😈😂💓.” She also shared a screenshot of them FaceTiming on her Story on January 5.

The two are constantly having banter in the comments section. When she said she was “running late” under a recent post, Brett said she “probably had to pee” to which she said he’s “not completely wrong.”

Brett also took to Instagram Stories to give advice on whether a girl likes you or not, writing: “So if you’re wondering if she likes you or not, I’ll tell you exactly how to figure it out.” Brett added:

If she doesn’t take every single opportunity to say, ‘Oh, that must have been one of your other girlfriends,’ then she definitely doesn’t like you at all and is probably [sleeping with] someone else.

However, neither Xanthi nor Brett have posted any new photos to their feed. The Greek gal currently lives in Massachusetts while he resides in Oakdale, Connecticut, which means they’re separated by a more than two-hour drive. Love still conquers all, though, right?

