Brett Oppenheim‘s ex-girlfriend Tina Louise, who made regular appearances on Selling Sunset, is allegedly pregnant. Fans are just finding out the news but are shocked to realize that she and Brett had even split.

Jason, known as Brett’s twin who co-owns The Oppenheim Group, uploaded a series of pictures to Instagram. One of the images shows Tina with her midriff on show, which led to confused followers congratulating Brett.

However, there were some seriously shocked fans when it was discovered that Tina is no longer in a relationship with the Selling Sunset star, and is instead dating a new man. Brett has also moved on to a new lady.

Brett Oppenheim’s ex Tina is pregnant

Brett’s ex-girlfriend Tina is reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend Sei Moon, who is the chief executive officer of Wiser Hospitality Group. She confirmed her pregnancy in November 2022 after baring her midriff, Daily Mail reports.

Selling Sunset season 5 showed Brett with his then-new girlfriend, Tina Louise. Tina could be seen sitting on Brett’s lap at Nico and Zelda’s birthday party during episode 5 and Brett went Instagram official with Tina in 2021.

Tina’s pregnancy news came as a shock for many who were unaware that she had even split from Brett, or was in a new relationship at all. Sei and Tina have not shared pictures with each other on their Instagram pages.

She has not confirmed that she’s expecting on social media, and neither has Sei. A recent photo sees her appearing with a flat midriff but fans are convinced she is uploading old photos.

Tina and Sei have been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

Selling Sunset couple split in 2022

Brett and Tina started dating in April 2021 but split eight months later. Brett is now dating tattoo artist Samantha Abdul while Tina is reportedly expecting her first child with Sei. She told TMZ that they split as he didn’t want kids.

Tina said that although they broke up, they’re “still friends.” She revealed that she had “got to a point where she wanted to take the next step in the relationship and he wasn’t quite there yet.”

Brett confirmed their break-up during an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked about his relationship status. He said: “Okay, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes.”

Fans in shock over break-up

When Jason posted a series of photos that showed Brett’s ex Tina and Sei hanging out with Jason, his girlfriend Marie, and Brett on the beach, his followers were shocked to see Tina’s baby bump in the fourth picture.

Fans told her “congrats” and added that she “looks stunning,” but many others were totally lost. “I thought she was dating Brett, so lost!” commented a Selling Sunset viewer.

Another wrote: “Why is no one talking about the second last photo! Someone might be expecting…..”

“I haven’t been following and it confused the heck out of me seeing @tinalouise pregnant I thought her and Brett were back together. I had to Google it,” penned a fellow fan.

