Before entering The Circle, Brett Robinson experienced the sad loss of his mother.

During episode 12, the 29-year-old received a video message from home that saw him and his dad get emotional.

The Circle season 5’s contestants have been on a rollercoaster ride of a journey during the show. Brett had been dealing with grief before appearing on the Netflix show.

He and Xanthi Perdikomatis catfished their way through the series and made it to the final six in episode 13.

Who is Brett?

Brett Robinson is 29 years old and lives in Las Vegas.

He was popping champagne and taking selfies the moment he entered The Circle.

On arrival, Brett said: “It’s not just hot boy summer, it’s hot boy all year round.”

He’s no stranger to reality TV as he was a contestant on Big Brother season 20 in 2018.

Brett works as a cybersecurity engineer and originally hails from Charlestown, Massachusetts.

Brett Robinson’s mother passed away

Taking to Instagram in January 2021, Brett posted a tribute to his late mother.

The Circle star shared a photograph of himself with his siblings and his mom and tagged the post in “heaven.”

Brett captioned the photo slider: “Heaven got another angel the night you left.”

He added that he “loves” and “misses” his mom.

Brett ended his caption by writing: “I’ll see you again sometime.”

Many of Brett’s friends and followers took to the comments section to share their condolences and prayers with him following his sad news.

Given that he shared the Instagram tribute to his mother in January 2021, her passing would have been just months prior to him filming The Circle. Season 5 was filmed in the fall of 2021, per CheatSheet.

His dad said she would be ‘proud’

During The Circle season 5 episode 12 viewers saw Brett receive a heartwarming video message from his dad.

His dad said it was “so great” he “made it this far.”

Brett’s dad that he believed his son was going to be “successful.”

His dad said: “I know, Brett, you and all of us had a pretty tough start to this year. I’m sure your mother’s looking over you rooting you on right now from above. You know that mom would be proud of you, no matter what you did…

“She’s always been proud of everything you’ve done, so this would just be the icing on the cake.”

