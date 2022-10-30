Brianna Ramirez opens up on Dubai Bing about Graves' disease and future as a mom











Brianna Ramirez is one of Dubai Bling‘s cast members. The show is a brand-new addition to Netflix as of October 27 and the wealth of the reality show’s cast blows the net worths of Bling Empire’s cast out of the water. All eight episodes of Dubai Bling were available to watch on the show’s launch date and there’s a whole lot of drama to get caught up with for Netflix subscribers.

Right from episode 1, viewers are plunged into the lavish lives of the Dubai Bling cast members. So, let’s find out more about Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez. Here’s more on whether they got married and Brianna’s Instagram page…

Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Brianna Ramirez?

Joining Kris Fade, DJ Bliss, Lojain Omran, Zeina Khoury and co on Dubai Bling is Brianna Ramirez.

Brianna is Kris Fade’s wife-to-be during Dubai Bling and she’s set to be stepmother of his two daughters from a previous relationship.

She’s lived in Dubai for the past eight years and she and Kris had been together seven and a half at the time of their wedding announcement party.

Brianna hails from LA and is Mexican-American and she now resides full-time in Dubai.

Brianna and Kris are married

Since Dubai Bling was filmed, Brianna and Kris got married. They tied the knot in March 2022.

Brianna is now Brianna Fade and can be found on Instagram with over 46K followers @briannafade.

She and Kris work together and run Fade Fit which is a healthy snack brand that sells snacks, vitamins, and much more.

View Instagram Post

Brianna opens up about Graves’ disease

During Dubai Bling, Brianna and Kris open up multiple times, whether about their family, past or health conditions.

Episode 3 sees the couple in a therapy session. Brianna says that her mother suffered a heart attack when giving birth to her and was in a coma for over 20 years. She adds that her mother recently passed away and that it was “hard to see her and not know her”.

She also spoke to Zeina during Dubai Bling about having Graves’ disease. Per Mayo Clinic, “Graves’ disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones”.

On May 18, 2022, Brianna took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed with the hashtag #myomectomy, which suggests that she had surgery this year.

Speaking of her future with Kris on the show, Brianna said she’d like to have a child of her own one day.

View Instagram Post

WATCH DUBAI BLING SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK