Hack My Home viewers are loving Brooks Atwood’s energy on the Netflix show and many are wondering who the star’s wife is. Brooks is an innovator who “loves to think outside the box.” He says that creativity is his “superpower,” so, let’s get to know his wife who is equally as talented, Gianna Wurzl.

Brooks and his co-stars, Jessica Banks, Mikel Welch, and Ati Williams burst onto the scene with their Netflix series Hack My Home on July 7, 2023. The design-savvy quartet reinvents people’s homes to make the most out of their space. The pros use their extensive know-how to hack homes all over the USA.

Who is Gianna Wurzl?

Gianna Wurzl is a 38-year-old “serial entrepreneur” and mom.

She is Hack My Home designer Brooks Atwood’s wife.

Like her husband, Gianna is a designer. She’s also a businesswoman who is based in Los Angeles.

With over 1k followers on Instagram, Gianna can be found at @giannawurzl.

Hack My Home star is in business with wife

Besides appearing on Hack My Home, Netflix star Brooks is also a co-founder of a company with his wife, Gianna.

The two run a business called Berries. The brand was born in 2020 and the two work on all kinds of projects together.

The Berries website reads: “…projects range from boutique hotels, to interiors for several high profile residences in Los Angeles and custom designed furniture.”

Writing on LinkedIn, Gianna explains that she’s formed three successful companies in her life to date.

Brooks Atwood gushes about wife

As Netflix viewers get to see Brooks in his element on Hack My Home, some are wondering who his other half is.

Taking to Instagram in February 2020, Brooks shared a snap of himself and Gianna. He dedicated a post to her and wrote: “Love of my life… Construction begins! A journey of art, architecture and poetry all swirling together in cosmic love…”

The creative couple has a two-year-old daughter named Olympia Ocean Atwood.

In a post from 2021, Gianna shared that her daughter was born on April 1.

She wrote: “She is regal, curious, independent and funny…”

