Bru from The Circle was a TikTok sensation before Netflix fame













Josh “Bru” Brubaker is no stranger to the cameras on Netflix’s The Circle season 4. That’s because he’s already pretty used to filming himself for TikTok videos, from shooting hoops to loved-up cuddles with his girlfriend.

In a whole new experience, Josh moved into the famous Manchester apartments where the popular series is filmed for a few weeks. Here is where he channelled his ultimate self, rather than play a catfish and risk getting caught out.

The series wasn’t his first taste of fame though, because he’s in a relationship with a TikTok star, and works as a radio host for a living. So, Reality Titbit delved into his social media pages and found out all about his pre-The Circle life.

Who is Josh “Bru” Brubaker?

Based in Los Angeles, Josh “Bru” Brubaker is a radio host and TikTok star. Now a player on The Circle season 4, he has already won over Netflix viewers with his bubbly personality and initial struggle to write a bio.

Originally from Ida, Michigan, he currently works as an on-air personality at radio company Audacy, which he got after he studied broadcasting at Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

The 25-year-old describes himself as “trustworthy, loyal and kind” and claimed he had 3.5 million followers during his show introduction. Well, that’s gone up by a significant amount since he made his appearance!

His TikTok fame before The Circle

Bru was actually famous before The Circle, as he works as a radio host and has at least four million followers on TikTok. He even hosted the red carpet for the worldwide premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home!

The Netflix star even has his own show and merchandise. He calls his fellow fans the Bru Crew and posts regular videos and pictures of his updates across all of his social media platforms.

From interviewing Lizzo to Jason Derulo having watched his TikToks, he is so used to celebrity fame that the fact the Spice Girls really were on season 4 of the show might not even phase him!

Who is Bru’s girlfriend?

Bru’s girlfriend is TikTok star Anna Sitar, who regularly features on his videos and comments on them. They are a well-known couple on the platform, and fans often describe them as “cute”.

From Los Angeles, the couple both attended the Vanity Fair red carpet party together, as promoted on the video app. She isn’t just a TikTok star but also a YouTuber with at least 184K subscribers.

Before their relationship, Anna built a career off of her relatable videos documenting how to move on from a breakup. Bru is also from Michigan just like Anna and the couple met in Los Angeles.

They have been inseparable ever since meeting but have kept their relationship very private up until December 2021. Fans speculated that they had actually been together for several months before going public.

