Spoilers: Bruna Ferreira developed a connection with Paulo Lopes on Love is Blind: Brazil season 2, after he initially proposed to co-star Amanda Souza, who he split from after their first face-to-face meeting.

It is the daring experiment which follows singletons from Brazil hoping to meet their match. However, physical judgements are removed as the contestants get to know each other from the comfort of blind pods.

Bruna is one of the stars who signed up for Love is Blind: Brazil, where she met Paulo. However, she decided to leave halfway through filming as she didn’t like being holed up without friends, family, or social interactions.

Get to know Bruna Ferreira

Bruna is an intensive care physician from Brasília, Brazil. Describing herself as a “free spirit,” she is a 29-year-old star on Love is Blind: Brazil season 2 who works closely with the charity Pastoral Anjos das Ruas.

She has experience working as a physician at Hospital Sírio-Libanês in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as per her LinkedIn page. She trained in the Medical Clinic Residence at Hospital Heliopolis, a government hospital in Sao Paulo.

Bruna found love with Paulo Lopes

Paulo was attracted to Bruna while dating Amanda, who decided to leave after they split up. Then, he developed his connection to Bruna who he ended up proposing to on Love is Blind: Brazil season 2.

However, she decided to leave the experiment halfway through, telling Paulo:

All I wanted was for you to choose me in this life, but maybe next time… Maybe next time, okay?

Paulo told Bruna that he “never gives up” and therefore wouldn’t be leaving the show. His reason to stay was: “When you give up on something, how can I believe you’ll fight for our relationship?”

However, Paulo – who was Bruna’s first and foremost option when it came to the men on season 2 – had a change of thought when they met in the flesh after their engagement. They are still together now, The Cinemaholic reports.

Love is Blind star lives a private life

Several Love is Blind: Brazil fans have asked what Bruna’s Instagram is so they can get all the gossip on where she is after filming took place, but she has decided to keep her current life private – like Paulo.

However, Bruna and Paulo do give hints on their relationship status. They have rings next to each other’s names in their Instagram bios which suggest they have remained engaged to each other since the Netflix show.

