Everyone on The Circle season 5 is playing single. But it doesn’t mean that there are some exes lurking around on this year’s show. Let’s find out more about Bruno from The Circle.

A brand new season of The Circle kicked off from December 28. Episodes 1-4 are available to stream and more are set to drop on January 4 and 11.

From episode 1, viewers are introduced to a fresh batch of player including Brian, Sam, and Bruno on The Circle.

WARNING THE CIRCLE SEASON 5 SPOILERS BELOW

Bruno on The Circle

Bruno is 25 years old and hails from London.

He is featured on the show for his 15 seconds of fame and says: “I know what women want.”

The camera then cuts to his ex, Billie-Jean Blackett, who adds: “Because I am one.”

Billie-Jean is heading into the Netflix show as her ex-boyfriend.

With his looks and her “chat,” she thinks she has the perfect recipe to win the show.

Bruno and Billie-Jean dated

Speaking on The Circle, Billie-Jean says that she’s been single for around five years.

So, it’s been some time since she and Bruno were an item.

After creating Bruno’s profile on the show, Billie-Jean says: “He just looks lovely, but so hot at the same time.”

However, it doesn’t appear that she’s following a ‘Bruno’ on Instagram.

Why did Billie choose to be Bruno on The Circle?

Model Billie-Jean opted for her ex’s identity on The Circle as she wanted to stray away from being judged for her job.

She described Bruno on his profile as “down to earth,” and a “nature lover.”

During episode 3, Billie-Jean says that she’s enjoying being a man and adds that it’s “fun.”

In the same episode, Billie gets added to a ‘boys chat’ and reveals that she has the hots for Sam.

However, episode 4 sees Billie-Jean (Bruno) open up to Chaz about her feelings, including how she struggled to love her self at points of her modeling career.

