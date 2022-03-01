











Since RACE: Bubba Wallace launched on Netflix, fans of the professional driver began questioning whether he is still on the NASCAR team and if he will be racing for them at this year’s big event.

The documentary showcases how Bubba rose to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver, and how he managed to navigate the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

After the popularity of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, those who may not have thought they were into car racing are having their perspectives completely rebranded in the insightful RACE: Bubba Wallace.

We found out Bubba’s future plans and explored the big question of whether he still drives for NASCAR.

Netflix: Bubba’s wins with NASCAR

Bubba Wallace is currently 9th in the cup series. He is the only African-American driver to win more than once in three NASCAR series, which has made him one of the most successful African American drivers in the history of the firm.

At the time of writing, the racing driver has won six times for NASCAR, including the K&N series race, and reached the top ten 28 times. Even at the age of 17, Bubba was named 2010 NASCAR K&N Rookie of the Year!

Since 2012, Bubba has won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, the NASCAR Gander RV and the Cars Super Late Model Tour series, to name just a few of his successes.

Is Bubba Wallace still driving for NASCAR?

Yes, Bubba competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing. He is all set to drive in the the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

During the 2021 event, he drove the car in the NASCAR Cup Series race with a third-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. It was his best finish of the season!

It came a year after he made the big decision to leave Richard Petty Motorsports. It wasn’t always a smooth process for Bubba, as in April 2021, the racer’s top finish was still his 17th place finish, when he was involved in a last-lap crash.

However, the racer has since been described as on of the “best superspeedway drivers currently in NASCAR”. And his Netflix documentary only highlights just how passionate he is when it comes to the sport.

The car racer’s salary

Bubba reportedly makes around $2.2million with his 23XI Racing contract. Every month, he takes home around $460,000, placing him 31st position in the list of top NASCAR earners.

The top 86 percent of NASCAR’s race drivers are thought to be making $577,997 according to Comparably. Bubba, 28, is the youngest driver to succeed at Franklin County Speedway, so his wealthy salary makes total sense.

Considering the average driver on the team reportedly gets paid $112,038, he’s doing well for himself on the higher end of salaries. Plus, he often brand partnerships, such as his recent work with McDonalds.

