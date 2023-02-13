Love is Blind season 3’s Alexa Lemieux wore a birthday dress that fans are seriously ogling over. The bday outfit certainly made a statement as she celebrated her special 27th, but just how can you buy it for yourself?

Spoilers: The season 3 star made her comeback with a three-part After the Altar special in serious style when she wore a black lace outfit. And what better outfit to wear to announce she’s still married to Brennon Lemieux?

Reality Titbit did some digging to find out just how the Love is Blind star bagged the incredible dress. Warning: The outfit will set buyers back over $400, but you can literally buy the exact same one.

Love is Blind: Alexa Lemieux’s birthday dress

Alexa’s birthday dress has drawn lots of attention, from controversial remarks as to wearing the revealing outfit in front of her father at the party, from fans to comments on just how much viewers love her style.

As the Love is Blind cast member built up excitement over her big 27th birthday dress reveal, Alexa’s outfit led to some mixed reactions. Luckily for those who love it, Alexa has linked the dress to her outfits reel on Instagram.

How to buy Alexa’s birthday outfit

Alexa’s birthday dress is from Revolve and is the Mermaid Fishtail Gown by designer Norma Komali. It costs $525 (£432) but is only available in a size small on the website at the time of writing.

The Love is Blind season 3 star wore the Black Peony color while her husband Brennon wore a black suit. Alexa’s sheer black gloves are not part of the dress, but many fans are asking if Mr. Lemieux wore white socks. He did.

Another birthday dress outfit worn on After the Altar is Colleen’s orange dress. Her dress is also from Revolve but is a lot pricier than Alexa’s. It is the Bronx and Banco’s Barbie Mini Dress costing $952.

Season 3: Alexa and Brennon’s happy ending

Alexa and Brennon on Love is Blind season 3 are of the show’s success stories. They revealed they are still married and appear to be happier than ever following their wedding day in June 2021.

They have moved into a home together and have hinted at plans for their future. In a joint confessional, Alexa says she would like to eventually have five kids and shares that she has a list of names on her phone.

The married couple hit it off from the moment they met in the pods. Brennon opened up about his parent’s divorce while Alexa, who is Israeli, bonded with him about his favorite meal to cook: shakshuka.

