









Buying Beverly Hills follows luxury firm The Agency as Mauricio Umansky and his employees secure property deals in the prestigious area. Fans are now crossing their fingers for a season 2, and reckon it’s “coming.”

The show filled the Selling Sunset hole we’ve all fallen into, and after a popular first season, Netflix subscribers are wanting more of the drama. So far, the platform has not confirmed a season 2 at the time of writing.

Its show renewal will likely depend on fan feedback, as per Bustle. While we wait patiently to sneak a peek inside luxury Beverly Hills properties we just wish we were waking up in (absolute goals!), let’s find out what fans think.

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS (L to R) JOEY BEN-ZVI, BEN BELACK and BRANDON GRAVES from BUYING BEVERLY HILLS. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2

Buying Beverly Hills has not been confirmed by Netflix for season 2, but season 1 was definitely a popular hit. Some of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans tuned in because Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio is a main cast member.

Similar shows like Selling Sunset have reached five seasons due to its popularity. Netflix series generally take a year in between seasons, but LA-based reality shows like Selling Sunset and Bling Empire tend to film seasons back to back.

Buying Beverly Hills season 1 episode 8 saw Jon Graves secure The Agency’s biggest-ever listing, a house worth $139 million, while Mauricio announced that the family business is about to get a little bigger.

Fans think new season is coming

After eight juicy episodes in Buying Beverly Hills season 1, fans are eager to see more, including how the family business would be expanding later in the year. Many are already assuming a second season is on its way.

One fan wrote: “Finished #BuyingBeverlyHills and if I wasn’t paying attention, every time Alexia spoke, I’d swear she was @KyleRichards. Can’t wait for season 2 and Sophia to join her sisters on the show.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Watched all episodes of #BuyingBeverlyHills and loved it! @KyleRichards @MauricioUmansky season 2 please #Netflix.”

“Great season of #BuyingBeverlyHills @MauricioUmansky @farrahbritt @alexiaumansky – loved all of it from seeing the family dynamic, to finding solutions and all the beautiful homes. Looking forward to season 2. @netflix,” said a viewer.

The Agency’s Beverly Hills agents

Mauricio Umansky leads the team alongside The Agency co-founders Eduardo Umansky (his father) and stepdaughter Farrah Brittany. Real estate agents part of The Umansky Team also include Allie Lutz from The Hills.

Other agents working at the firm include: Mauricio’s daughter Alexia Umansky, Shayna Taylor, Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Sonika Vaid, Melissa Platt and Brandon Graves.

Farrah’s bio on the website states that she was named one of the highest-producing agents by The Wall Street Journal’s REAL Trends annual list and has sold several houses worth millions.

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS (L to R) MELISSA PLATT, ALLIE LUTZ and BRANDON GRAVES from BUYING BEVERLY HILLS. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

