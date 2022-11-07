Buying Beverly Hills' Melissa is Farrah's BFF and a 'key member' at The Agency











Buying Beverly Hills star Melissa Platt has risen to fame since appearing on the Netflix show. She is one of the cast members of the series alongside the likes of Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, and Sonika Vaid. The 2022 show kicked off on November 4 and follows the lives of real estate agents working at Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency.

The Netflix series is full of million-dollar deals, lavish lifestyles, and a large helping of drama each episode. So, let’s find out more about Melissa, including her career and Instagram page…

Meet Melissa from Buying Beverly Hills

Melissa Platt is introduced on Buying Beverly Hills as Farrah Brittany’s friend.

She’s 32 years old and hails from Texas.

Melissa describes herself as a “hot mess express twenty-four-seven.”

During the Netflix series, Farrah says that Melissa is a “tornado.”

With 17.4K followers on Instagram, Melissa can be found at @melissaplatt_.

She’s the sister of Jeff Platt, broadcaster and professional poker player.

She’s been a realtor for a decade

Buying Beverly Hills’ Melissa is a senior agent at The Agency.

Her Agency bio states that she has a decade of real estate experience under her belt and is a “key member” of the team.

Melissa deals with clients in California and her home state of Texas. Per The Agency’s website, at the beginning of her career, she worked for Alejandro Aldrete and they were: “…involved in over $150 Million in sales together.”

Melissa and Farrah are ‘besties’

Melissa’s appearance on Buying Beverly Hills sees her involved in some ‘grading’ drama with Alexia Umansky. However, the real estate agent clears things up with her boss’s daughter on the Netflix show.

She and Farrah Brittany are best friends. Farrah says during episode 2 of the show that they met at work: “She came into my office… and literally said let’s have dinner this week.”

Speaking of their friendship, Melissa said that she’s “very close with the Umansky family,” adding: “Farrah’s my best friend, I stay with her whenever I come to California.”

She and Farrah can often be seen on one another’s Instagram pages. On November 1, Melissa took to the ‘gram to wish Farrah a Happy Birthday and called Farrah her “number one.”

