Carl Lariviere's knee is 'made of steel' after injury on Snowflake Mountain













Snowflake Mountain is a new series to Netflix in 2022. The Netflix show dropped on June 22nd and sees a group of young people – AKA The Snowflakes – duped into going on a survival retreat without running water or wi-fi. The Snowflakes' parents have sent them away with the hopes that they'll return as fully functioning adults.

Deandra, Liam, Carl, Devon and co all stand a chance of graduating into adulthood on the Netflix series and if they do well enough, they could win a cash prize. To get to the final of the show, however, will take some strength and determination. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Carl Lariviere on Snowflake Mountain, did he sustain an injury?

Carl Snowflake Mountain – Netflix

Meet Carl from Snowflake Mountain

Hailing from California, Carl Lariviere rocked up in the Lake District in England for a rude awakening in the form of a survival camp on Snowflake Mountain.

Carl is a model and actor. He’s signed to Verge Models and has modelled for the likes Hollister.

He’s 27 years old and can be found on Instagram @carllariviere1 with over 4.1K followers.

Snowflake Mountain: Carl gets an injury

During Snowflake Mountain‘s mountain climing challenge Carl Lariviere sustained two injuries.

As per The Cinemaholic, Carl dislocated his arm and knee. Many viewers took to Twitter after seeing his injury on screen.

Medics had to be called to the scene after Carl threw his backpack down and injured himself.

sorry but Carl throwing a tantrum half way up a damn mountain cause he got told he can't continue then throwing his bag dislocating his shoulder and slipping dislocating his knee at the same time is sending me he should've listened…. 😭😂#SnowflakeMountain pic.twitter.com/VbxZ172TNF — laura | first kill (@sapphicxswift) June 23, 2022

Carl says he has a ‘steel knee’

In an Instagram post from June 6th, a commenter asked how Carl’s knee was. He replied that he “did knees over toes” and “now my knees made of steel“.

In reply to a fan’s tweet, Carl also said of the incident that he “listens now“.

Many viewers wrote on Twitter that htye thought that Carl had shown “growth” by the end of the show and that he was a good leader.

In another reply to a tweet, Carl said that he’s “better” now.

