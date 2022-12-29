The game where the aim is to win friends and influence people is back! The Circle season 5 kicked off on Wednesday, December 28. So, let’s meet one of this year’s players and get to know Chaz from The Circle.

This season all the players are heading into The Circle single, although there could be romance on the cards for some of them.

Xanthi, Brian, Brett, and Chaz are just some of The Circle contestants in season 5. Only one of them will win the $100,000 prize.

© 2022

Chaz Lawery on The Circle

The Circle season 5 episode 1 introduced viewers to Chaz.

He’s 28 years old and hails from New Jersey.

Chaz can be found on Instagram with around 5k followers at @thatshampoopapi.

Judging by an Instagram post about his birthday, he’s a Gemini on the zodiac.

Chaz is known as Shampoo Papi

Although Chaz decided to pose as a nurse on The Circle, he actually has a different job.

He’s a mobile car detailer and goes to people’s houses to make their rides good as new.

Speaking of his job, Chaz said: “I mean, you name it. I’ve seen everything under the sun. Coffee stains all over the seats, Cheeto crumbs”

When it comes to why he opted for the title of nurse over car detailer, Chaz said that people are more likely to tell a nurse their secrets.

He also did attend nursing school but didn’t finish and added that they do “an incredible job.”

Chaz is leaving behind the suds and putting on some scrubs for his time on The Circle.

The Circle star is engaged

When Chaz created his profile on The Circle he decided to list himself as single.

However, he’s actually engaged and said that his fiancé is “the best man in the world.”

Chaz appears to be keeping his relationship under wraps on his IG page, but he does show off his mobile car washing van on the ‘gram.

The ice cream lover can also be seen enjoying his favorite treat on Instagram as well as sharing some of his most stylish outfits with his followers.

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know