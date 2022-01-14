Cheer Season 2: How many episodes does the Netflix show have?











Cheer Season 2 is officially here, after a long-anticipated wait since the first season had us trying to tumble and do flips in our rooms. But how many episodes does the Netflix show have?

Several favourites from Season 1 have already returned, including La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback and Gabi Butler. There are also new faces joining Navarro Cheer and its rival team at Trinity College.

As they compete, twist and turn, cast members also share some deep insights into their own backgrounds, such as how the cheerleading sport immensely improved their lives.

So just how many hours of Season 2 do we have, until our hearts are left with a Cheer emptiness again?

Cheer Season 2: How many episodes are there?

There are a total of nine episodes in Cheer Season 2. If you are just jumping on the bandwagon and are watching the entire two series, then you will luckily have six extra episodes to watch.

All of the Season 2 episodes were released on January 12th 2022. So unfortunately, there are no more episodes due to come out for this season, unlike some other Netflix shows that release more each week.

Across the entire two seasons of Cheer, there are 12 episodes that fans can sit down and watch. Each episode is around an hour long. So, let’s do some quick maths… it will take you nine hours to watch the new season.

No Sunday plans? Well, you could technically sit down and watch the entirety of Season 2 in a day.

calculating how many hours of sleep I’ll get if I watch all nine episodes of #Cheer season 2 tonight pic.twitter.com/AN2qFL34Xb — Izzy Davis (@izzybelledavis) January 13, 2022

Will there be a Cheer Season 3?

While Netflix has not yet released any news on a third season of Cheer, it hasn’t been completely ruled out. According to NCA’s website, the NCA & NDA College Nationals are planned for April 6-10, 2022.

This means that there could be some coverage of the team as they work towards the competition, and perhaps this could help create Season 3. But this is unconfirmed and purely just speculation.

Another promising fact is that Netflix basketball docu-series Last Chance U, whose producers are also behind Cheer, went on to have a total of five seasons.

Many fans are calling for a third season already. One wrote: “Can we get a season 3 this season took me emotions everywhere omg #CheerNetflix #Cheer.”

Another said: “I love that we got to see both sides of the rivals, which made it more interesting. Even though TVCC needs to work on their sportsmanship, I loved both sides.

“Since both teams have one in each season i wonder what is going to happen in a season 3 #CHEER #CheerNetflix.”

Trust and believe La’Darius will be back as assistant coach for season 3. And if it ain’t for Navarro it’ll be for TVCC.#CheerNetflix #Cheer #Navarro pic.twitter.com/ZMe25KJoIu — Drea (@bagooley) January 14, 2022

How to get your Cheer fix after Season 2

We know, it’s heartbreaking when you get to Cheer Season 2’s final episode. With a sad emptiness in our hearts, there are some ways to keep reliving those special moments, such as following the stars on Instagram.

Don’t worry, we have a list of all of their handles on this article, including Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, and so on. You can also follow the Navarro Cheer Instagram to stay updated on all the championships they attend.

Die-hard Cheer fans could even attend the championships in real life, and catch a glimpse of the team competing. They usually post shows and competitions ahead of the events on their social media page.

And if you happen to attend Navarro College and fancy scoring a place on the Navarro Cheer team, there are try-outs happening from January to March. You can sign up here.

