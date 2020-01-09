University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Sports docuseries are nothing new to Netflix. In fact, for a long time now they have reigned supreme alongside their true crime investigative series.

But while for the most part their focus has been on American football with shows such as QB1 and Last Chance U holding the top spots, now Netflix is branching out.

They’ve just dropped season 1 of Cheer, a brand new docuseries exploring the world of competitive cheerleading. And if you thought it’s going to be all pom-poms on the sideline, then you’re very wrong.

One of the stars of the show is Gabi Butler, who already had a mega fanbase before she even appeared on the show. So, who is Gabi?

Meet Gabi Butler

Gabi Butler is a 21-year-old cheerleader from Boca Raton, Florida. She is a tumbler and a flyer on the team, but is described as an “all-rounder” by her teammates.

Gabi began cheering when she was just 8 years old, when she was living in her hometown. It wasn’t long before she became an American All-Star Cheerleading athlete as well as actress and YouTuber.

It was when Gabi joined the California All-Star team Cali SMOED aged 14 that her career really rocketed. They won several World Championships between 2013 and 2014, which helped put Gabi’s name on the map in the cheerleading world.

She was homeschooled until she went to college to help her cheer career.

Gabi on Cheer

Although Gabi has already given an inside look to her tough reality as a top cheerleading, thanks to online series such as Cheerleaders and her own YouTube, this new series is the most intimate look yet.

It tracks Gabi and her teammates on their journey to Daytona, the college National Championships where everything is on the line. It is one of the final times that the teams can show what they’re made of, as after college, there is no professional cheerleading competitions.

Gabi is not present in the first episode of Cheer, as she was away for work. But in her first Netflix interview, Gabi had lots to say about the world of cheerleading and her fame.

Gabi said in episode 2:

One of the main reasons I came to Navarro is because, growing up, I wasn’t like a normal kid and there has been times when I asked myself ‘Wow, I really wonder what it would be like to be normal’.

Follow Gabi Butler on Instagram

It’s no surprise that Gabi already has a huge following, considering how famous she is in her field. Already, Gabi has just over half a million followers on Instagram, and counting.

You also won’t be surprised to hear that Gabi has already earned herself that coveted ‘blue tick’. When she stops cheering at college level, Gabi definitely has a bright and bountiful future ahead of her.

Check out Gabi on Insta @gabibutler1617.

