Netflix has kicked off the new decade with a bang, cementing its place as the top dog of TV and film. So far, the first season of The Circle US has launched and they have swept up awards season with nomination after nomination.

But it is the latest addition to their sports docu-series roster which is proving to be one of their best to date: Cheer.

The series follows the Navarro College Cheer squad as they prepare for their performance at the National Championships in Daytona, Florida. Over the course of a year, the cameras offer an insider look at the brutal realities of competitive cheerleader… it’s far from a sideline sport!

One of the biggest characters on the team is undeniably La’Darius Marshall. So, let’s get to know the Cheer star better here.

Meet La’Darius

La’Darius Marshall is one of the most – if not the most – memorable cheerleaders on the Navarro squad.

None of the cheerleaders on the Navarro Cheer squad had as memorable introduction as La’Darius Marshall. Head coach Monica Aldama said the words, “I have a very strong personality that you could mic if you wanted to. He might be over-the-top though.”

La’Darius attended high school in Fort Washington Beach, Florida and later earned a cheerleading scholarship to Navarro College.

Now, La’Darius is working at Zero Gravity Athletics in Florida, a stunting and tumbling gym where he coaches budding cheer stars.

La’Darius’ background explored

La’Darius had one of the most troublesome backgrounds of all the cheerleaders on the Navarro cheer squad.

As La’Darius explained in episode 5, he had been both sexually and physically abused while growing up under someone else’s care. He only revealed the truth to his mother when he was living with her as a teenager.

As a result of the abuse, La’Darius tragically attempted to take his own life. However, cheering and joining the Navarro team transformed his outlook.

La’Darius goes viral

Cheer is not the first glimpse La’Darius has had with fame.

Back in 2018, a video of La’Darius cheering at a Navarro home gain went viral. Viewers fell head over heels for his OTT enthusiasm, killer dance moves and attitudes.

It reached such national attention that La’Darius even spoke to Good Morning America about the clip!

You can watch it on ABC here.

Follow La’Darius Marshall on Instagram

La’Darius describes himself as a “Cheerleader turned Public Figure” in his Instagram bio. And from the looks of the Insta following he has amassed since featuring on the series, La’Darius is practically an Influencer at this point.

In just under a week, La’Darius’ following has rocketed up from 49,000 to 103,000!

Check him out @ladarius_marshall17.

