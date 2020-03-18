University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you haven’t yet come across Cheer on Netflix, then you’re seriously missing out.

The docuseries takes an inside look at the competitive world of cheerleading, which proves itself over the course of six episodes to be one of the most emotionally draining, physically impressive sports around. If you thought you were going to get catty fights and pom-poms, then you’d be wrong.

Since the sports documentary dropped on Wednesday, January 8th, it has fully grabbed the attention of not just Netflix viewers, but the entire world.

But sadly calls for a second season might fall on deaf ears as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of Daytona 2020.

Cheer on Netflix: Is season 2 on the cards?

Unconfirmed. As of yet, Netflix has not officially announced whether they will be bringing back Cheer for another season.

Greg Whiteley is the creator of Netflix’s most successful sports docuseries including both Last Chance U and Cheer.

Considering that Last Chance U season 5 is currently in the pipeline, it would be surprising if Cheer wasn’t given at least a sophomore season. Considering that Cheer has been such a critical and commercial success, and has opened up the production company to a new audience, it would be foolish not to bring Cheer back!

Everyone is literally OBSESSED with #CHEER on #netflix. I watched 6 episodes straight and demand season 2 already lol — Pat★ピ〜♥静岡長野奈良和歌山💙💚❤️ (@poshbabe82) January 17, 2020

Would Cheer return to Navarro College?

There is a slim chance that Cheer would return once more to Navarro College, following up on the progress of head coach Monica Aldama’s new team.

Some of the stars of season 1 are still at Navarro College, such as Morgan Simianer.

Last Chance U follows an almost identical format to Cheer, both set in short-term junior colleges. After the first two seasons of Last Chance U took place at East Mississippi Community College, they then moved to Independence Community College for seasons three and four.

This format could be used for the next few seasons of Cheer… that is, if they are green lit!

Coronavirus affects Daytona 2020

Varsity Spirit tweeted on Monday, March 16th:

Following recommendations of the CDC, we are not proceeding as planned with scheduled events for the next eight weeks. We are actively exploring all options, including rescheduling events, extending the competition season, and hosting virtual competitions.

The Daytona competition was intended to be held from April 8th to 12th, 2020 but considering the Covid-19 crisis, they have pulled the event.

As they have discussed rescheduling, there’s a chance the Navarro team could compete at Daytona 2020 later in the year. But this pandemic has definitely caused problems for a second season of Cheer.

