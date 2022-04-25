Jeff Lazkani's career in advertising makes Selling Sunset look cheap













Since Chelsea Lazkani made a huge impact on season five of Selling Sunset she has become the top trending personality on the show. The real estate agent turned reality star has audiences wanting to know all about her life, especially her husband Jeff who is often mentioned on the show.

Jeff is a successful entrepreneur and manager and audiences want to know how much he is worth. Reality Titbit has all details, check it out.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chelsea Lazkani in episode 1 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Jeff Lazkani’s net worth

As of 2022, according to celebritynetworth, the 40-year-old is worth approximately $250,000. The American businessman has made most of this through his progressive and growing career at Icon Media DIrect where he now stands as the managing partner for the advertising company.

He also acts as a strategic point person for many of the company’s clients and it is said that he is earning a salary of over $100K a year.

Jeff’s career explored

Jeff has done incredibly well for himself in the business world and has worked his way up the ranks to where he is now a managing partner at Icon Media Direct.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been with the company for over 16 years and during this time has worked his way up to his current position, through his hard work and dedication to the company.

He started out as a traffic coordinator, then went on to become an account manager, then company director. Then in June 2016, he was promoted to the Vice President of the company, followed by his latest promotion in 2021 when he became the Managing Partner of the company.

Jeff’s family and education

Jeff was born on 18 February 1982 in Manhattan Beach, California, where he was also raised. He comes from an impressive family with his mom, Nancy, acting as the CEO of an advertising service camp in Sherman Oaks, California.

His mother has worked in advertising for over thirty years and during that time has worked with LinearTV, CTV and Program Media.

Jeff studied and obtained his degree in business administration, management and operations from the University of San Diego and instantly went on to start out his impressive career.

