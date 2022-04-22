Chelsea Lazkani is the youngest realtor to join Selling Sunset













Chelsea Lazkani is joining The Oppenheim Group just in time for Selling Sunset season five. With two children and a realtor history of over $10 million in sales behind her, fans are wondering how old the newbie is.

She follows in Emma Hernan’s and Vanessa Villela’s footsteps, who were the new additions to season four. Chelsea has formed an instant friendship with Christine Quinn, who said they plan to “take over” amid the agency drama.

It takes time to become a successful realtor, so it’s no wonder viewers have a flurry of questions about her. From the star’s age to family, Reality Titbit has booked in all the viewings necessary to find out how old she is.

Chelsea Lazkani’s age

Chelsea is 29 years old, making her the second youngest realtor on the Netflix series. Some of The Oppenheim Group’s realtors are 40, while others working for co-founders Jason and Brett have only been in the industry for a year.

Her co-star Emma Hernan was the same age as Chelsea when she joined Selling Sunset and was the youngest at the time her employment began, but turned 30 years old on July 14th 2021.

The newbie’s husband Jeff Lazkani is said to be in his early forties, who she shares two children with. And although Chelsea is the youngest realtor, her confidence makes her come across as one of the most experienced!

chelsea is so gorgeous, her energy is everything #sellingsunset — GRANDMA CUNTBELL. (@cuntycroissant) April 22, 2022

The Selling Sunset newbie’s kids

Maddox and Melia are her two children, a girl and a boy. She first revealed her far-along pregnancy bump on December 24th 2018, before giving birth in January 2019.

She wrote on Instagram that her “champ” son Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani gave their lives a “whole new meaning”. Then in July 2020, Chelsea had more news about a second baby on the way and posed with her new bump.

In November that same year, Chelsea gave birth to Melia Iman Lazkani. She wrote:

Our perfect angel is here. I manifested you on this exact day, 11/11. I’ve dreamed of you all my life and I already love you from the deepest place in my heart.

Now a family-of-four, both Chelsea and her husband Jeff regularly spend time together, whether that’s on vacations, private-jetting or just heading to a restaurant for a day out.

How long has Chelsea been in real estate?

Chelsea has worked in real estate for five years. She left the corporate business world in 2017 to obtain her real estate license. She was previously an employee at Rodeo Realty, where Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg worked.

When Chelsea decided it was time to make a change, she moved to The Oppenheim Group. Her roots of being a Black woman are what inspired her to take the plunge and represent a minority group. She told People:

I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated. I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So, just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.

She branded her and Christine “Black and blonde Barbie” but felt as a whole that her co-stars inspired her when it came to successfully taking on multi-million dollar listings. Chelsea added:

It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it.

