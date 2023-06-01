Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk’s split came as a shock for many Selling Sunset fans, but not for Chrishell Stause, who dated the Oppenheim Group president herself. So who are Jason Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriends?

Just a week after Selling Sunset season 6 came out, Jason had an announcement to make on his Instagram Story. It’s almost like he copied and pasted the same statement he revealed when he split from his employee, Chrishell Stause.

Jason and Marie Lou have been sharing their relationship on Netflix screens for some time, but he has since announced that distance has gotten in the way of their romance. So, how did Chrishell predict this?!

Jason and Marie-Lou split

Jason and Marie have officially split, The Oppenheim Group co-founder confirmed on Instagram Stories. He revealed that their long-distance relationship is “too great a challenge to overcome” and wrote:

While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.

The former couple split in May 2023, while Jason’s announcement was made on the 31st. He began dating the German model after a chance encounter while in Mykonos, Greece, before Jason and Marie starred on Selling Sunset together.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell predicted the break-up

When Chrishell was discussing her future plans for children, Jason said she should call Nurk to babysit. Chrishell quipped: “Lou? She’s not going to be around by the time I adopt.”

Chrishell is Jason’s ex-girlfriend, who has moved on with singer, G Flip. When Jason looked shocked at her comment, Stause questioned him: “She is [going to be around]?”

While Jason insisted the pair were “serious,” Chrishell questioned whether he and Nurk were “marriage serious?” The businessman confessed, “I’m not ruling anything out. I really care about her.”

She felt bad for insinuating that the couple wouldn’t make it. “I’m sorry! Okay, I apologize,” she concluded. However, Chrishell kind of predicted it, as the two have now split after less than one year together.

Jason’s long list of ex-girlfriends

Alongside Chrishell, Jason has three ex-girlfriends working for him, including Mary Fitzgerald – who he has promoted to run The Oppenheim Group when he’s not around – as well as Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young.

He shares custody of his pooch with Mary, who they became owners of when they were together for at least six months. However, their relationship ended before the launch of the Netflix show.

Then, Chrishell and Jason got together in 2020 to 2021. During a conversation with the group, Chrishell asks her castmates to “raise your hand if you ever dated Jason,” and Nicole proudly obliged: “I dated Jason 13 or 14 years ago.”

