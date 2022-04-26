Christine Quinn attended Julliard before her big break on Selling Sunset













Christine Quinn is the marmite of Selling Sunset, but there’s more to her than the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset is back with its fifth season, and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, they’ve proved us wrong once again. Things are heating up at The Oppenheim Group, and Christine is ruffling a few feathers.

However, we only see one side of the Netflix star, the side which she can’t control how we see her. Reality Titbit have explored all about Christine’s life before Selling Sunset, including her time at Julliard, her modelling career and her views on being the shows villain.

Christine studied at Julliard

Christine is a woman of many talents, so it comes as no surprise to learn about her attendance at Julliard. Julliard is a private performing arts school in New York City.

The conservatory teach students wishing to get into the drama, dance and music industry. It seems that her presence at the school paid off, as since attending she featured in numerous productions such as Shark Night, Humans vs Zombie and Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

Christine’s modelling career

Before her big break on Netflix, Christine was also involved in the modelling industry.

The 33-year-old was a huge success, and she even featured in publications such as Vogue. Just from looking at Christine on Selling Sunset and on her Instagram, you can tell that she is a natural in front of the camera.

Some of Christine’s old modelling photos emerged onto the internet, and many viewers were shocked at how young and different she looked.

Christine isn’t the villain everybody thinks she is

Every reality TV show has to have villain, and for Selling Sunset – it’s Christine. However, when watching these shows many people forget that they are edited purely for our entertainment, so they’ve got to make them interesting some how!

Christine has definitely proved off camera that she’s not the ‘villain’ that she’s made out to be, in fact she’s quite the opposite. The Netflix star uses her platform well, as she stands up for the Black Lives Matter movement regularly, and even shared her phone number online with fans so they could text her.

She spoke about her feelings of being portrayed this way on the show, as she told Decider:

“I knew exactly what I signed up for. Everyone loves a great villain at the end of the day. They may hate my character, but they don’t know me. And if I was a man, no one would have a problem with what I was doing. It’s because I’m a woman and the way that I look”

Christine from Selling Sunset is saying more than any influencer I’ve seen so far I just KNEW I loved her pic.twitter.com/maMtMUuTG7 — sophie (@runwayinchicago) June 2, 2020

