











Christine Quinn has spoken out about the terrifying moment criminals targeted her home. The Selling Sunset star said she thought she might be shot as intruders trend to steal her diamonds and bags, while her initial instinct was to grab her baby.

The Netflix star is always surrounded by multimillion-dollar properties while filming the real estate show. And it’s no different when she goes home to the property she shares with husband Christian Richard.

Christine and Christian’s home was targeted in early March when two armed men attempted to break in during the middle of the night. Christine revealed on her Instagram stories she and her husband were asleep when the incident took place.

Almost two months later, she has spoken to Nightline about the ordeal and how she feared she would be shot if the burglars broke through the glass. The interview comes shortly after the release of Selling Sunset season 5.

NETFLIX: What is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s height?

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Christine’s home targeted in attempted burglary

Christine revealed on Instagram she had heard noises before she checked security footage and looked outside their master bedroom. She claims she saw two armed robbers trying to break through a window.

Page Six reports Christine as saying the robbers were unsuccessful due to her windows being “so strong” and “triple pane”. Nevertheless, Christine and husband Christian called the police instantly.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed an attempted burglary occurred at Quinn and Richard’s home at about 4.30am local time. “One of the suspects broke the window of the home,” the officer said.

They added: “Suspects fled the location without entering the residence. Suspects were gone prior to the officers’ arrival. No property was taken.”

When @XtineQuinn said ‘I’m not meant to be one of 92 in the office, I’m one of one’, I felt that. If only I were rich to truly live that vibe x — Jack – J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) April 27, 2022

She feared she would be ‘shot’

Christine spoke to Nightline about how the attempted burglary has affected her. In a preview clip, she reveals the first thing that came to her mind was, if the burglars entered, they were “going to shoot me”.

She said during the interview, which airs on Thursday night:

They were going to break through that glass and shoot me over bags, diamonds, jewellery, and when you’re in a situation like that, you have this innate instinct in you to protect yourself.

The Netflix star went on to say she grabbed her gun from her safe and then grabbed her family, taking them into her baby’s room. Christine added she had no idea how she thought that quickly.

“But thank God I did,” the Selling Sunset realtor added.

Thursday on Nightline: Selling Sunset star #ChristineQuinn is sharing more about the attempted burglary at her home. What she hopes others learn from her experience. Nightline’s @ashan has the story. pic.twitter.com/4gYDUySeS5 — Nightline (@Nightline) April 27, 2022

BEFORE AND AFTER: Has Bling Empire’s Kane Lim had plastic surgery?

The Selling Sunset star’s net worth

Christine Quinn, whose lavish wedding to Christian Richard cost $1 million, has made $2,520,720 in commission, as reported by Essential Living. That’s with a whopping $1,438,350 in season 5 alone!

Before getting married, Christine had a solid net worth of $1.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. As per Forbes in 2022, Christian sold his company, Foodler, to Grubhub in 2017 for $65 million.

Christian, now retired, is reportedly worth $20 million, as per Bustle and Hollywood Worth. As a result, Selling Sunset season 5 saw Chrishell Stause say: “She [Christine] openly doesn’t work, she says very openly that she married for money.”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW AND NIGHTLINE AT 12.35 AM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK