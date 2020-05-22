Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Christine Quinn is inarguably the star of Selling Sunset.

The hit Netflix reality-meets-property show does keep us entertained with glorious shots of Californian real estate, but we’re all really watching for Christine’s drama.

The sophomore season returned to Netflix on Friday, May 22nd and already we’re back in with the juicy gossip from the outset as news of Christine’s engagement breaks.

So, we thought it appropriate to revisit our favourite cast member as she returns to our screens once more. Find out everything you need to know about Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn here, from birthday and age to love life.

Selling Sunset and Christine return to our screens

Christine, a Texas native who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modelling and acting career, seems like she was tailor-made for reality TV.

With a fiery tongue, some questionable decisions – in season 1, Christine admitted that she took the California Real Estate Exam after studying for “like three months” on Adderall – Christine has been the life and soul of the series.

So, Selling Sunset fans were more than happy to hear that she was returning for a second season.

Season 2 focusses more on Christine’s personal life, as her engagement to Christian Richard is at the heart of the season.

Christine Quinn: Age

Christine is 31 years old.

The Selling Sunset star’s birthday is on October 14th which makes her a Libra. She was born in 1988.

Christine is often tweeting about astrology with her fans, as they all claim she is a total Libra.

Who is Christine’s husband?

Christine is married to 41-year-old tech entrepreneur Christian Richard.

Christian graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and went on to success in the tech world as a software engineer and businessman. He was so successful that he retired at the age of 35 and now lives a life of luxury!

Christian actually started out as Christine’s client, but their relationship moved fast, and within a few months, they were engaged, and ten months after that, they tied the knot.

The couple married on December 15th, 2019. They had a luxurious gothic Winter Wonderland themed wedding, complete with a black wedding dress, black swans, caviar and even fake thunder at one point. You can read all about Christine and Christian’s wedding here.

