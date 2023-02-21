Christine Quinn has hit back at Josh Flagg after he threw shade at the Selling Sunset cast by hailing them as “actors.”

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star recently shared a YouTube video of what he called “the cringiest moments in Selling Sunset history.” He has since shared a snippet of the video to Instagram and received a lot of reactions…former cast members included.

That’s right, Selling Sunset alums, Christine Quinn and Maya Vander have given their thoughts on Josh Flagg‘s controversial comments.

Screenshot: Josh Flagg, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 13, Bravo

Josh Flagg hails Selling Sunset cast ‘actors’

On Friday, February 17, Josh shared a video on his Instagram where he called the Selling Sunset cast “actors trying to be agents.”

The video is formed of a compilation of clips from the “shadiest moments of Selling Sunset.” Flagg critiques the program throughout and even commentates: “Why do all these people look the same.”

He then controversially wrote in the caption: “If you’d like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last night’s episode of MDLLA on Peacock. If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YouTube video. where I review Selling Sunset.”

Two Selling Sunset alums Christine Quinn and Maya Vander responded to Josh Flagg in the comments section of his video. Christine mockingly snapped back at the Instagram, penning: “The joke is on y’all if you think Selling Sunset was ever about real estate.”

The 34-year-old quit the Netflix series at the end of the fifth season. Maya shortly followed, leaving the show in season 6. Maya also wrote to Flagg in the comments: Haha, at least I do.. and I sell. Your comments are funny.’

Josh responded to Christine writing: “I bet your back hurts from carrying the show.” This seemingly confirmed the duo are friends as Christine then responded: “takes one to know one! love y’all.”

Christine Quinn responds to ‘Selling Sunset license’ comment

Flagg began the Instagram video by stating: “I expected to see a show about real estate but apparently none of these people have licenses.”

Quinn later responded to a social media user’s comment under the video, asking if the Selling Sunset stars are actually licensed real estate agents.

She wrote: “I can’t speak for the rest of the extras, but I can speak on my friends who I know do in fact have their licenses, Myself, Maya, Davina, Chelsea.”

