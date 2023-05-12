Christine Quinn has revealed she won’t watch Selling Sunset season 6 regardless of her name being dropped in the new trailer.

Since the first season of Selling Sunset, Christine has found herself at the center of feuds with many of her co-stars, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and Emma Hernan.

The real estate agent left Oppenheim Group and the Netflix series announcing that she would not be returning for the sixth and seventh series.

In a new interview, the realtor and social media personality explained why she won’t watch the latest season, which premieres on May 19, 2023.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Christine Quinn won’t watch Selling Sunset season 6

Christine has revealed that she won’t watch Selling Sunset’s sixth season despite knowing that her name was dropped in the trailer.

Speaking about the new series of the hit Netflix show, she told E! News: “I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I’m so supportive of them.”

“But for me, I don’t think I’ll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they’re edited to be, so for me, I probably won’t watch it,” she continued. “But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer.”

Further in the interview, Christine said she and Chrishell are “not on bad terms” despite them being at the center of several feuds in the show.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Christine has been busy with her career

It looks like another reason why Christine won’t have time to watch the new season is her fully-packed schedule as a busy media personality and real estate agent.

After leaving the series, she launched the crypto real estate venture called RealOpen with her husband Christian Dumontet and released her first book, titled How to Be a Boss B****.

She was the cover star of Paper Magazine in October last year and she has traveled a lot due to appearing at fashion shows and different media events.

Recently, she made her debut on The Masked Singer where she stunned viewers after revealing herself as the Scorpion on the show.

Jason Oppenheim on Christine Quinn

In an interview in November 2022, Jason Oppenheim opened up about the drama surrounding Christine and her co-stars during an event in West Hollywood.

Speaking to Page Six, the Oppenheim Group co-founder said that fans were becoming bored of Christine playing the villain on Selling Sunset.

“I think people were tired of watching that dynamic continue season after season. So I think, if anything, it’s provided a breath of fresh air for the office and for the show,” he told the publication.

But rest assured that Christine’s exit doesn’t mean less drama on the show because Jason teased that the next season is the “best” one yet.