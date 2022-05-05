Circle-shaped hoops helped Crissa Jackson score a wealthy lifestyle













Crissa Jackson is the well-known basketball player who has recently joined Netflix’s The Circle season 4. Her talent is what helped her score a wealthy lifestyle, which goes hand-in-hand with her public relationship.

It is the series where players choose to be themselves or become a catfish, with just a screen in the room for company. Contestants have to get the other members on their side or risk being dumped from the show for good.

They all communicate through the online portal. This season, Crissa joins the line-up and after just a day of airing on Netflix, fans wonder who the player’s wife is and how much she is worth.

Who is Crissa Jackson?

Crissa is a basketball player and contestant on The Circle season 4. Known as “Ace” Jackson, she was born in La Mesa, California, to James and Teresa Jackson, and was raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with three siblings.

She attended the SciTech High School and Susquehanna Township High School, before she and her family moved to Glendale, Arizona, where Crissa joined the Mountain Ridge High School and played for their team.

The 31-year-old now does basketball-influenced social media content, and said she has “nothing to hide” on the show. One of her biggest achievements is playing for the Harlem Globetrotters, which gave her a huge career platform.

The Circle star’s net worth

Known as the 13th woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters, Crissa’s history-making talent is so worthy that she has accumulated a net worth of between $1 million to $5 million, as per Popular Bio.

It was at the age of seven when Crissa’s eyes were opened to her passion. She began learning basketball from her father, James, and attended a Harlem Globetrotters game which she absolutely loved.

Also a content creator and motivational speaker, Crissa’s basketball career kicked off when she joined SSU on basketball scholarship in the fall 2008 semester and was named to their team, the Savannah State Tigers.

She then joined the team of the Point Loma Nazarene University in California, before joining the Harlem Globetrotters in 2015. And the rest is history! Now, Crissa is fortunate enough to wear silver chains and live a luxurious lifestyle.

Who is Crissa’s wife?

Crissa’s long-time partner of over ten years is Alexis Bianca, who she has been married to since 2017. Alexis is a fitness coach and TikTok star with at least five million followers!

The happily-married couple first met at a San Diego club on Alexis’s birthday. They had started talking and then danced all night, before eventually exchanging numbers and getting into a relationship.

Together, they live with daughter, Olive, in New York City, who Alexis gave birth to aged 19. When Crissa and Alexis began dating each other, Olive was four years old.

A few months ago, Crissa revealed on Instagram that she and Alexis were “still on a break” but her wife later confirmed they are back together. The Netflix star’s most recent post [below] saw her declare that she still has her heart.

