Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin founded The Home Edit in 2015 after both women relocated with their families to Nashville, Tennessee. Originally California girls, Clea and Joanna’s husbands both work in the music industry. They got new jobs in Nashville coincidentally and that’s where the two families went – they didn’t even know one another before they met in Nashville, as a mutual friend set them up!

It didn’t take too long for The Home Edit to become one of the most sought-after organisational teams. Clea and Joanna have been the go-to for celebrity clientele when it comes to organising their homes.

But one thing viewers want to know about the stars is their age. So, how old are Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin?

Clea Shearer: Age

38 years old

Clear Shearer is 38 years old. She was born on February 1st, 1982 in Los Angeles, California.

This means that Clea is an Aquarius.

Clea Shearer talks birthdays

As Clea is very active on social media, she’s often spoken about celebrating her birthday. Not only that, but Clea shares a birthday with The Hills star and one of The Home Edit’s clients, Lauren Conrad!

Every year, Clea does a shoutout to Lauren on her birthday to mark the day.

Clea’s business partner Joanna also tweets from The Home Edit’s Twitter account on February 1st to mark her bestie and work buddy’s birthday.

How old is Joanna Teplin?

If you were curious to know how old Clea Shearer is, then you’re probably curious about her business partners age too.

We couldn’t find out Joanna’s exact age, but we have worked out she is in her 40s. Joanna graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2001 after obtaining a BSc in Film Studies. American university students are typically around 22 years old when they graduate. This would mean that Joanna is currently 41 years old.

Joanna is born on August 21st, which makes her a Leo.

Happy birthday, Joanna! 🎈 What is she doing to celebrate? Giving you a tour of her new porch and @summerclassics patio furniture (but also eating a lot of candy so don’t worry). Head to… https://t.co/rBNSQfK6UY — The Home Edit (@thehomeedit) August 20, 2018

