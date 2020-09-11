Home organisation experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have found fame helping celebrity clientele sort their stuff. Now, they’re coming to Netflix.

Get Organized with The Home Edit launched to Netflix on Thursday, September 10th and allows viewers an inside look at home they work. We also get to snoop around the homes of A-List celebs, so that’s always a bonus!

For many viewers, they may not have come across Clea and Joanna before The Home Edit launched, and so want to know more about the two stars.

Find out about Clea Shearer’s net worth, career and more here.

Who is Clea Shearer?

Clea Shearer was born and raised in Los Angeles, but relocated to Nashville, Tennessee in 2015 when her husband got a new job. While in Nashville, Clea met Joanna Teplin and the two became fast friends and then business partners.

They launched The Home Edit together, a service and lifestyle which has been adopted by many celebs. They also co-authored The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, which helps you organise your house room-by-room.

Clea’s husband works as an Entertainment and Music Photographer with Getty Images. Clea has two children called Stella Blue and Sutton Gray.

Clea Shearer: Net worth

$4 million

Clea Shearer is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million.

It’s hardly a surprise that she’s made so much from her career organising homes. Not only has Clea landed herself a deal with Netflix, but she has previously starred on shows such as Master the Mess. As aforementioned, Clea also co-authored books, one of which was a New York Times bestseller.

The Home Edit costs a pretty penny for their services, meaning Clea and Joanna will earn a high salary. Prices for their services are listed on The Home Edit website. For example, local in-home consultation services in Nashville cost $185 per hour. In Los Angeles, it costs $250 per hour.

Follow Clea on Instagram

Unlike Joanna, who has a private account, Clea is very active on Instagram.

She posts everything from funny TikToks, family photographs, as well as her stunning organisational work.

Check her out on Instagram @cleashearer where she already has a following of over 32,000.

