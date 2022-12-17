Cook at all Costs is a brand new Netflix series in 2022. Let’s get to know the Cook at all Costs host. He may seem familiar to some viewers as he has been a host and judge before.

The tasty new series dropped on Netflix on Friday, December 16, and sees contestants work with low-cost, expensive, and mystery items.

Each episode, three home cooks have $25,000 to bid on their ingredients. In an auction-style cook-off, they may go home with the cash left in their bank. The contestants aim to impress guest judges on the show who are also celebrity chefs such as Esther Choi.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Cook at all Costs host

Chef Jordan Andino is the Cook at all Costs host.

Jordan is no stranger to the kitchen. He began learning to cook at the age of nine under his father, per his website.

He’s also used to working in front of the camera in various roles including hosting and judging. He was a judge on Junior Chef Showdown in 2020, Worst Cooks In America, and Chopped.

Jordan was born to Filipino parents and hails from Canada.

Jordan Andino’s wife

As well as being a successful chef and TV star, Jordan has been lucky in love, too.

He has a wife named Erin. The two got married on July 16, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York per Zola.

Although Jordan doesn’t post photos of himself and Erin on his IG page, he does post their furbaby named Gnocchi on the ‘gram.

Follow Jordan on IG at @fork_knife.

Jordan has experience in the kitchen

Jordan Andino is the perfect host for Cook at all Costs because he has not only hosted previous shows, but he has also been a judge, a contestant, and a chef in his life.

Viewers may recognize Jordan from shows such as Beat Bobby Flay and Selena + Chef.

Jordan has experience in classical fine dining cooking and has worked in restaurants “The French Laundry, Spago, and Jean Georges,” per his website.

The Netflix show host worked his way up in fine dining kitchens and now has his own Flip Sigi restaurants.

WATCH COOK AT ALL COSTS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know