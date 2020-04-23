Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

A brand new culinary competition dropped to Netflix on Monday, April 20th with a unique spin. Trained chefs with a speciality in cooking with cannabis come together to impress a panel of judges.

Each episode sees three chefs cook an impressive cannabis-infused three course meal, but only one can go through from each heat.

Not only do the chefs need to impress presenters and cooking experts Kelis and Leather Storrs, they need to impress a panel of celebrity judges in each episode.

So, who are the guest judges on Cooked with Cannabis? Find out about them here!

Who are the Cooked with Cannabis judges?

Singer-turned-chef Kelis fronts the show with weed connoisseur and culinary maestro Leather Storrs.

Kelis is probably best known for her 2004 Grammy Award-winning hit ‘Milkshake’ but has since gone on to develop her skills as a trained chefs. Any mistake won’t pass Kelis by, given her culinary training at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu.

Leather is originally from Portland, Oregon and made his name working in L.A. kitchens throughout the late ’90s. When cannabis was legalised in Portland in 2014, Leather combined both his passions and embarked on a cannabis culinary adventure.

Episode 1 guest judges

The first line-up for Cooked with Cannabis season 1 is comprised of singer Elle King, and comedians Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ricki Lake, Jo Koy.

Elle King, also known as the daughter of comedy legend Rob Schneider, is behind mega hits such as 2014’s ‘Ex’s and Oh’s’.

You might recognise Mary Lynn from comedy classics like Dude, Where’s My Car? or even in TV drama 24, as she played Chloe O’Brian in the thriller.

Ricki Lake’s breakout role was as Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 production of Hairspray. However, she went on to be known for her own chat show which ran from 1993 to 2004.

Finally, Jo Koy is a stand-up comedian, who is likely to be known as one of the panellists featured on Chelsea Lately.

COOKED WITH CANNABIS : Meet presenters Kelis and Leather Storrs

Who are the episode 2 guest judges?

Episode 2 sees even more comedic characters descend upon the Cooked with Cannabis studios as HaHa Davis, Sabrina Jalees, Bria Vinaite, Flula Borg appear as the guest judges.

HaHa Davis is a comedian best known for his work online, on platforms such as Instagram and Vine. Currently, HaHa has over 6.4 million followers on Instagram!

Canadian comedian Sabrina Jalees has largely worked behind-the-scenes – she was a writer for Canada’s Got Talent and a columnist for Toronto Star’s ID section – but now is in the limelight with her stand-up routine.

Lithuanian-American actress Bria rose to prominence following her breakout role in The Florida Project, for which she received numerous award nominations.

Completing the line-up is Flula Borg, a German actor, DJ and YouTuber.

Meet the rest of season 1’s judging team

Michael Voltaggio

EL-P and Emily Panick

Too $hort

Nate Robinson

Megan Gailey

Clayton English

John Salley

Amanda Seales

Alaska Thunderf***

James Jones

Michael Rapaport

Jeff Dye

Mike E. Winfield

Brooks Wheelan

Jade Catta-Preta

