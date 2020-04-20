University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix has released a new cookery competition this Monday, April 20th – or 4/20, should we say – which none of us could have ever dreamed would come to air just five years ago.

Cooked with Cannabis does what it says on the tin: a cookery contest where the top weed-loving chefs go head-to-head to create the best cannabis-infused three course meal.

Each episodes, three chefs compete to impress a panel of celebrity judges and the two presenters who oversee the who contest.

So, who are the presenters of Cooked with Cannabis on Netflix?

Who are the Cooked with Cannabis presenters?

Kelis

Leather Storrs

Find out more about Kelis

Now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard some of Kelis’s music, as she is responsible for creating the 2004 Grammy Award-winning hit ‘Milkshake’. But what some may not know is that Kelis is actually a trained chef.

Kelis, now 40 years old, trained part-time as a saucier between 2006 and 2010. This was at the height of her music career. Later on, Kelis graduated from the prestigious culinary school, Le Cordon Bleu.

Kelis released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate, on September 28th, 2015.

NAILED IT! NEWS : Netflix confirms season 5 – how to apply!

Who is Leather Storrs?

Leather Storrs is a chef from Portland, Oregon where he now lives and works. Leather spent the majority of the mid-90s cooking in kitchens across northern California, before packing up and heading home in 1999.

When Leather returned to Portland, he made his name working with now famed restaurants such as Noble Rot, earning them the title of Restaurant of the Year from Willamette Week in 2004.

When cannabis was legalised in Oregon back in 2014, Leather seized the opportunity and embarked on a new culinary journey: Leather created Kitchen Chronicles, a cannabis-influenced supper club, with his friends Chris Angelus of Portland Food Adventures, Natalia Toral, and Pono Brewing’s Erick Russ. Sounds like the perfect guy to present Cooked with Cannabis to us!

You can find out more about Leather Storrs by following him on Instagram. Find him under the handle @leatherstorrs.

NETFLIX PARTY : Play along with our Too Hot to Handle drinking game at home!

WATCH COOKED WITH CANNABIS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK