Chelsea Lazkani’s vagina bag on Selling Sunset season 6 brought a whole new topic to the Netflix cast. She shocked her co-stars when they realized she was carrying a gold accessory that represented her private parts.

Selling Sunset season 6 episode 1 saw the cast attend an open house event, where Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae El Moussa, Brett, and Jason Oppenheim gathered to meet potential buyers.

One accessory stole the show though, and that’s Chelsea’s gold vagina bag. When an Oppenheim twin offered to hold her purse, she was asked, “Is that a vagina?” before she said, “I heard you haven’t been getting much.”

Chelsea Lazkani’s vagina bag

Chelsea rocked up wearing a gold vagina bag on Selling Sunset with zero shame. Her co-star Emma Hernan kissed the bag jokily, to which Chelsea laughed and responded: “We know how Emma likes to get down.”

When Chrishell turned up at the party, she revealed, “They’re all different.” Chelsea opened up about how things have changed down there since she had children before a pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa asked if hers will look different.

Gold bag price is kept top secret

Stef Van Looveren is the artist behind the handmade bag, which is called the Golden Pussy Bag. It was launched in 2021 and was molded on a diverse range of real body types and depicts various types of genitalia.

The sculptures are meant to be as inclusive as possible and celebrate the distinction between ‘sex’ and ‘gender’. Prices are kept top secret and are only available via request or when customers pre-order a bag.

Looveren’s vagina bag isn’t the only genitalia work on sale. He has also created a pink vagina bag, a pink penis bag, and even a glass see-through version of the sculpture. The creations are deemed unique work.

Chelsea’s style is hailed ‘phenomenal’

When Chelsea casually wore the vagina bag, Selling Sunset fans went wild with laughter. However, her style since she joined the Netflix show has won every single time and is a delight for those watching.

One fan wrote: “Chelsea always looks phenomenal #sellingsunset.”

Another penned: “Always serving us the best fashion.”

“The outfits are hitting 🔥,” reacted a Selling Sunset viewer.

Even her co-star Emma has hailed her colleague as her “beautiful fashionista,” while Chrishell is also a fan of Chelsea’s looks. However, Chelsea admits she’s usually wearing sweats when she’s chilling out in Manhattan.

