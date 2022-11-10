'Cuties Story' on Love Is Blind has fans saying it's 'not a good look for Zanab'











Love Is Blind season 3 reunion released the much talked about Cuties scene between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett.

The Netflix show’s reunion was a dramatic one. Cole and Zanab, who broke up at the altar on their wedding day after the latter said ‘I don’t,’ came face to face again.

Cole received a lot of heat throughout the reunion episode – not only from Zanab, but other women too. Moreover, among the men, Brennon Lumieux claimed Cole had “continually disrespected his fianceé.”

However, it was their Cuties scene that stole all the spotlight during the reunion episode.

View Instagram Post

Zanab’s talks about the cuties incident and Cole denies it

The women take turns in criticizing Cole. Alexa complains that Love Is Blind never held Cole accountable for some incidents that happened off-camera.

About this this, Raven says: “I’ll just say it: it was the tangerine thing.”

Zanab finally tells the ‘Cuties Story’ upon Raven’s insistence.

In her version, Zanab says: “It was like 2 p.m. We were still filming, I hadn’t had a chance to eat, so I grabbed two Cuties—little, tiny oranges that fit in the palm of your hand. He looked at me and he goes, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah. That’s a serving.’ And he goes, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later. Maybe you should save your appetite.’”

“Oh my god, I cannot believe that you would say that Zay,” the 27-year-old realtor replies to Zanab’s words.

Cole denied he had ever tried to control what Zanab ate. He also denied making hurtful and negative comments about her looks. He then urges the producers to release the cuties clip, saying: “If you have it, please air it.”

ALSO READ: Dog The Bounty Hunter chokes back tears remembering day he left jail

View Instagram Post

Love Is Blind producers release ‘Cuties Story’ clip

At the end of the reunion episode, the Love Is Blind makers finally aired the cuties scene titled ‘Zanab & Cole “The Cuties Story.”‘

The clip starts with Zanab and Cole chatting about their wedding day and the former insisting that they should visit her family members after getting married.

Cole suggests they have their tiny wedding in America and then go to England to have another wedding with Zanab’s side of the family.

In their goofy back and forth, Cole says he wonders if Zanab listens to him when he’s talking. She says she doesn’t listen half the time.

Zanab begins picking oranges when Cole asks her: “Are you about to eat two of those?”

He then says, “You better save your appetito,” in a goofy tone. He shows a big plate by the gesture of hands saying, “A big ol’ sucker tonight,” hinting at the big dinner they are going to.

Cole then realizes Zanab mentioned that she had only eaten a banana. He asks: “You only had a banana today? Why?”

“Oh I could tell you, but probably shouldn’t,” Zanab says.

“I offered you a poke bowl,” Cole says to her.

Cole then asks if she is getting that “wedding dress bod.” Zanab replies with a “ya.”

Fans react to Zanab and Cole’s ‘Cuties’ scene

Fans had a lot to say about the ‘Cuties Story’ after it was aired recently. Many are of the opinion that Zanab is in the wrong.

“Nah this Cuties cut scene just exonerated Cole. Not a good look for Zanab,” a fan wrote.

“I think ever since Zanab found out that Cole was more attracted to Colleen, she took every little thing he would say very personally. That Cuties scene was NOT AT ALL how she described,” another tweeted.

“That Cuties scene actually makes Zanab look worse.,” a third fan said.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11485 Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/11DiQzSLfmo/hqdefault.jpg 1174304 1174304 center 22403