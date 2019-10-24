D Smoke blows fans away with Last Supper - Rhythm and Flow's winning performance!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After weeks of auditions and challenges, the conclusion of Rhythm and Flow was finally reached an its inaugural winner crowned.

The first series saw 33-year-old D Smoke rapper and pianist take home the mega $250,000 prize and rocket into celebrity.

Although all of the four finalists set the internet ablaze with their final performances, it was D Smoke who really captivated viewers around the world.

So, let’s take a look at D Smoke’s performance of ‘The Last Supper’ and check out the lyrics!

D Smoke’s final performance

D Smoke was paired with Sounwave, a producer who is responsible for some of Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q’s biggest hits.

Together they created the track, ‘Last Supper’ which D Smoke was greatly involved in producing. Sounwave even told the judges after his performance that he’s never worked with an artist as “hands-on” as D Smoke.

Judges Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper were so impressed with his performance, as were viewers.

Cardi called him a “star.” She continued: “That was amazing, it was so creative and then as well we gave you so little time and for you to come up with this content, it’s just crazy. And a good song too!”

T.I. said: “It was an excellent execution of skill and art.”

I’ve already rewatched D Smoke’s Last Supper 4 times. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RhythmAndFlow — D (@didiespin4) October 24, 2019

Where can you watch The Last Supper?

Currently, the only place to watch D Smoke’s ‘The Last Supper’ performance is on Netflix.

It is in the final episode, episode 10.

So far, Netflix has not released any of the music videos or performance clips to YouTube, despite fans wishes that they can access the music online.

Last Supper lyrical content

The song opened with with a stripped back balladic performance claiming the song was for the “dreamers” and “underachievers.” D Smoke’s piano skills and lyricism was on full show before the show descended into its more upbeat sections.

The first verse addresses those who doubted D Smoke and the life he is trying to be. One of our favourite lines from the first verse is ‘Every kid need a hero, I’m trynna be uncle Stan Lee.’

The catchy hook had everyone chanting along towards the end of the song.

[Hook] Eat, smoke, take your time

It’s a long dinner

Eat, smoke, take your time

It’s a long dinner

Eat, smoke, take your time

It’s a long dinner

It’s one queen and a few brothers

The last supper

The second verse switches up the tempo and takes it down a few notches. Here D Smoke starts rhyming about how he’s “fully seasoned” like “baked chicken with the skin off.” He also delves into some of the tracks most memorable lines, talking about how “Jesus was homies with Judas.”

#RhythmAndFlow ( spoilers !!!!!) D SMOKE IS GONNA WIN.

That was some Kanye / Kendrick level of performance and artistry "Eat, smoke, take your time it's a long dinner….the last supper"

"I know we're friends but jesus was homies with judas" — Carine | False God OG stan (@CarineK) October 24, 2019

