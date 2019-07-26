University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Last Chance U offers young American football players who have had circumstance interfere with their progression to Division I football, their chance to make it to the big leagues of college football.

East Mississipi Community College is the focus of the first two seasons of the hit Netflix show, with the next two shifting to Independence Community College.

Given the success of the new season, we thought it time to return to East Mississipi, to take a look at one of their greatest success stories.

Here’s everything you need to know about fan-favourite Dakota Allen’s journey from Last Chance U player to LA Rams linebacker!

Dakota Allen on Last Chance U

23-year-old Dakota from Dallas, Texas quickly became a fan-favourite on the second season of Last Chance U. He was open on the show about mistakes in his past and was not afraid to learn and grow from them.

Dakota was loved by his teammates and teachers and was often seen helping out his fellow players through the maths homework.

Brittany Wagner said he “wouldn’t hurt a fly” and he was described as a “superstar” by the coaches.

But Dakota hadn’t had the smoothest ride prior to being on Last Chance U. Dakota had ended up at East Mississippi Community College after he was charged with second-degree robbery and expelled from Texas Tech in 2016. This robbery included an alleged theft of seven guns and electronics from a home in Lubbock.

What happened to Dakota after the show?

The robbery charges were dismissed when those involved, including Dakota Allen, had completed a pre-trial diversion programme. Dakota then returned to Texas Tech to finish college and his two final football seasons.

While at Texas Tech, for the second time, Dakota was even voted team captain!

As a junior, he led the Texas Tech Red Raiders with 102 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Dakota became an integral part of the team’s defensive lineup.

As a senior, Dakota was named first-team All-Big 12 for the 2018 Big 12 Conference.

Who does Dakota Allen play for now?

On June 7th, 2019, Dakota Allen was drafted by NFL big league team, the LA Rams. This makes Dakota the first-ever Last Chance U star to be selected in the NFL draft.

He signed a mega four-year contract of $2,594,288 contract with an additional signing bonus of $74,288.

Hopefully, more of the former Last Chance U stars will be heading the NFL way soon. So far four have made it to the pro league, including season 1’s Ronald Ollie and

You can keep up to date with Dakota as he begins his Rams training this July 2019 on his Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U SEASONS 1 TO 4 ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE