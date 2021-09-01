Who is Netflix's How To Be A Cowboy's Dale Brisby?











Dale Brisby is the star of Netflix’s new series How To Be A Cowboy, where he teaches viewers how to keep traditions of the job alive.

Using social media and rodeo skills, the comedian is not shy of carrying on his job as a cowboy, and sharing his knowledge with the rest of the world.

He’s not just savvy when it comes to being a cowboy, but with several other shows that took place before he made his debut on Netflix.

From Instagram to his age, Reality Titbit have rodeoed into his world and found out everything there is to know about the show host.

Who is Dale Brisby?

Dale is a comedian who runs his own channel Rodeo Time on YouTube.

He is also a top Rodeo competitor, and outdoor enthusiast.

The Netflix star describes himself as a “legendary bull riding gypsy soul that is always on to the next one” on YouTube.

The professional bull-rider’s real name is reportedly Clint Hopping.

He graduated Texas A&M University in 2005, where he studied agriculture, before later graduating with a Master’s Degree in the subject in 2011.

How To Be A Cowboy: Dale’s career and age

Dale is thought to be in his thirties, although unconfirmed, and celebrates his birthday on February 12th each year.

Now known for taking the cowboy industry to social media, he began bull-riding in the early 90s, which has expanded to having his own business.

The How To Be A Cowboy star now sells clothing and accessories through his brand DALEWEAR, and has at least 304K subscribers on YouTube.

He is estimated to earn annual revenue of about $7.3k-$113.9k from his YouTube channel, but his duties don’t stop there.

Dale is also ranch manager at Radiator Ranch Cattle Company, and the CEO of Rodeo Time, Inc., where he has been working since 2013.

Pickup truck – every ranch and TV production needs one. And yes, @dalebrisby is as cool as he looks in this shot. See for yourself when all six episodes of #howtobeacowboy are released TOMORROW on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/rMFsn28JbK — Red Arrow Industries (@redarrowindust) August 31, 2021

Meet Dale Brisby on Instagram

Looking at Dale’s Instagram, which is more popular than his YouTube channel, he continues to tell jokes – such as in his bio.

Telling followers he is “your mom’s favorite bull rider”, he also instructs people not to believe anything he says, and only half of what he does.

Thought to follow Christianity as part of his family background, Dale also has in his caption: “Ima joke, Jesus is not.”

As you would expect, most of his Instagram is filled with cowboy-esque pics, as well as behind the scenes of his working job.

Horses and bulls are all over his social media page – he’s even started an Instagram page for his horse Boone, who is 21 years old!

