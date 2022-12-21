Dan Gudino is one of the cast members of Netflix’s Last Chance U: Basketball season 2. He is the play-by-play announcer for the ELAC Huskies.

Speaking on Last Chance U: Basketball, Dan said that his role as announcer gives him room to “breathe” in life and that he finds it “exhilarating” as “you get to shout and scream sometimes.”

Let’s find out more about where the ELAC Huskies announcer is today following the arrival of season 2 on Netflix.

Meet Dan Gudino

During Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 episode 7, fans are introduced to 37-year-old Dan Gudino.

He is the ELAC team’s play-by-play announcer but also works as a pawnbroker.

Per his Instagram page, he is still holding down both jobs and can be found at @dan_gudino.

Dan has lived in the same place all his life

Dan was born in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and still lives in downtown LA today.

Speaking on Last Chance U: Basketball, he said that he decided to go to ELAC to write for the newspaper and cover sports.

While there, he thought of giving play-by-play announcing a go and said he “got the bug for it.”

Dan added: “If there’s one guy that deserves a broadcast, it’s Moseley.”

He broadcasts as a hobby

Speaking on episode 7, Dan said: “It would be amazing if I could broadcast for a professional sports team but for now it’s a hobby.”

He wishes that he could broadcast full-time but says he can’t because he’s at JUCO level.

Dan added that he actually loses money every year due to the travel costs, equipment, and the streaming of the game for ELAC.

To make money, Dan explained that he pays hills bills by “stacking metal all day.”

He’s seen working as a smelter during the Netflix show and works in the precious metals industry.

He said he sometimes works 16-hour days combining his two jobs.

Judging by his Instagram page in 2022, he’s still working both jobs and shares a link to his Etsy shop in his bio.

