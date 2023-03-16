Curious about Dance 100’s cast of super talented choreographers? Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s contestants.

Netflix is expanding their talent show roster once again as Dance 100 releases this spring. The new dance competition arrives on the streaming platform on Friday, March 17.

Expect some seriously complex routines as eight choreographers battle it out for the chance to win $100,000. Each contestant must choreograph an increasingly difficult dance number for an ever-growing number of talented dancers. They, in turn, also serve as the judges of the show, deciding which choreographer deserves to advance to the next round.

Ahead of the season premiere, let’s take a look at the cast competing in Dance 100.

Dance 100: Cast list

There are eight choreographers confirmed as the competitors in Dance 100 season 1. They will be in charge of devising the dance routines for the dancers, AKA the judges, to carry out.

Here are the super talented choreographers taking on the debut season:

Meet the cast on Instagram

Dance 100 has recruited some of the most talented street dancers across the United States to compete in their debut season. Some of the mega music stars the choreographers have worked with range from Lizzo and Cardi B to JLo and Rihanna.

We did some digging to find the cast on Instagram to check out what they get up to in and out the dance studio. As anticipated, there’s some pretty impressive skills on display.

Here are all the Instagram handles we found for the Dance 100 cast:

Who is the host of Dance 100?

While the professional dancers serve as the judges of Dance 100, there is someone else offering a helping hand. Ally Love will serve as the show’s host, overseeing the dance drama in each episode.

If you’re a fan of Peloton, you might recognize Ally Love as one of the fitness company’s popular instructors. She has been working as a Peloton instructor since 2017. Love caught the company’s attention thanks to her work as the in-arena host of the Brooklyn Nets NBA team. Love has been the in-arena host at the Barclays Center since 2012. She talks to the teams and fans throughout the games and is broadcast on the venue’s jumbotron.

